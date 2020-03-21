The week in review: go hard and go home

OPINION:

The world has changed. This is how it unfolded, day by day.

MONDAY

New Zealanders have quickly become familiar with the pleasant features and reassuring, intelligent tone of Dr Ashley Bloomfield, our man in a crisis. Bloomfield is Director-General of Health, meaning he is the face of the coronavirus in New Zealand. It is him we see every afternoon, briskly updating the number of confirmed cases and delivering the good news that we have no community transmission so far, fingers crossed. Monday's news: there are eight confirmed cases in the country.

The week starts with dramatic travel restrictions. From 1am, all international arrivals must self-isolate for 14 days, although people travelling from the Pacific were exempt unless they displayed symptoms. "We must go hard and we must go early," says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, introducing the Kiwi-ism "go hard" into the coronavirus vocabulary. Cruise ships are forbidden from docking until June 30, creating the ghostly image of stranded tourists in search of a port.

Gatherings of 500 or more people are now banned. Arts organisations and festivals immediately cancel planned events while many sporting organisations seem determined to find a way to go on, even if it means playing in empty stadiums. Somehow, comedians performing to empty theatres seems less realistic. More seriously, Ardern warns that the economic impact of the virus could be greater than the global financial crisis, a prediction that seems too-cautious within days.

TUESDAY

Every day starts to feel like the day that everything changed. Here is another example: the Government announces its $12.1 billion stimulus package, to help businesses, workers and beneficiaries through the long winter of the coronavirus crisis. Stuff political editor Luke Malpass anticipates that this would be the most important week of the coalition's first term – the travel restrictions first, the stimulus second. This is the rainy day the Government has saved for, as Finance Minister Grant Robertson puts it, and there will be more to come. The package is almost universally well-received, although there are inevitable grumblings from the Opposition.

Bloomfield pops in to tell us there are now 12 confirmed cases. Attention turns south, to Dunedin, where students brazenly hold a St Patrick's Day booze-up near Logan Park High School, which is linked to a positive coronavirus result. Also showing that the southern city does it old school, there are eight reported cases of mumps among students in Dunedin. Mumps! How many diseases ago was that?

Some had wondered how serious the Government would be about ensuring that visitors self-isolate. It turns out that "very serious" is the answer. Police swoop on a Christchurch backpacking hostel and load a tourist into a van, with the intention of deporting her. Meanwhile in Canada, someone comes up with the phrase "caremongering not scaremongering". We hope it doesn't catch on.

WEDNESDAY

Believe it or not, there is other news. In any other week, a vote to legalise abortion in New Zealand would be on front pages and leading bulletins. Instead, it was barely noticed. The bill that makes abortion a health issue not a criminal problem was passed 68 to 51. While 36 National MPs voted against legalisation, departing MP Amy Adams was not one of them. In one of her last speeches in Parliament, she said, "I think those who are voting against this legislation – their views are their own, but I think they are out of step with New Zealand. I think this House is in grave danger of becoming far more socially conservative than New Zealand, and we do a disservice to New Zealand when we get out of step with the views of New Zealand." Why is she going when others we could name are staying?

Back at the main event, Bloomfield confirms that there are now 20 coronavirus cases in New Zealand and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters tells 80,000 travelling Kiwis it is time to come back. Yes, the Government wants you to both go hard and go home.

THURSDAY

It is another of those days unlike any other, just two days after the last one. The 6pm news is broken by a live broadcast of Ardern announcing that the nation's borders would close to everyone but residents and citizens at 11.59pm, a time chosen possibly to side-step the pedants who would argue over what was meant by "midnight Thursday". Amazingly, this is the first time in New Zealand history that the borders have been closed and the drawbridge pulled up. Australia does the same. In further unthinkable developments, Anzac Day services will be cancelled yet Dancing With the Stars will go ahead, but without a studio audience.

Bloomfield also has good news and bad news. The bad news isn't terrible, though. There are now 28 cases in New Zealand, with new cases appearing in Taranaki, Queenstown, Dunedin, Rotorua, Auckland and Northland. Only one of the eight new cases is in hospital. The good news? Test results for 150 students at Logan Park High School all came back negative.

Rumours circulate that the country is about to go into lockdown, which leads Ardern to remind reporters and viewers at home that at times like this, the Government is your source of truth. Rather than, say, your cousin on Facebook or a morning host on Newstalk ZB. And 100 becomes the new limit for gatherings, reduced from 500, with exceptions made for universities, workplaces, supermarkets, public transport and, to the disappointment of many, schools.

FRIDAY

While it is hard to see a silver lining, there are reports that dolphins, swans and fish have taken back the now quiet ports and canals of Italian cities. Just in case you ever wondered how long it would take for nature to recover if humans disappeared. Italy has now had 3405 coronavirus deaths, overtaking the official figure of 3245 deaths in China.

It is another day of economic stimulus. The Government announces it will lend Air New Zealand up to $900 million, with the loan possibly turning into equity. It was "not acceptable" to Robertson that New Zealand lose a national carrier during this crisis, although job losses are inevitable. Another $28m will be spent finding new tasks for Gisborne forestry workers who have been hit hard by the crisis – they will plant trees and work on local roads. Meanwhile, Auckland starts edging towards lockdown, by closing council-owned libraries, swimming pools, museums and galleries, although public transport is still running and the zoo stays open.

Bloomfield closes the week in the style to which we have become accustomed. There are 11 new cases, bringing the national tally to 39. Expect more as those 80,000 missing Kiwis come home.

