Coronavirus: Pandemic aid for New Zealand airlines

Airlines will get help to pay Government charges and fees in details released today of the Government's $600 million coronavirus aviation relief package.

The package forms part of the $12.1 billion Covd-19 package announced this week.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford outlined how some of the aviation aid will be spend.

The first part of the transport package aims to help airlines hard hit by the pandemic and travel restrictions.

It includes:

- Financial support to airlines to pay passenger-based government charges for the next six months ($163m) and to cover Airways related fees for the next six months ($37m).

- Any fee rises or pricing reviews from agencies that charge fees at the border (Ministry for Primary Industries, Civil Aviation Authority, Aviation Security Service, Customs, Airways) are put on hold for 12 months.

- Financial support for Airways with in the face of declining revenue ($70m).

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

Twyford said the Government recognised airlines and airports are being hit hard by pandemic and the package is about helping to keep money in their pocket.

"We are moving quickly to help by stepping in to fund things like traffic control and security screening that the aviation industry normally pay themselves and stopping any increases to fees for the next year," he said.

"This package will see the Government temporarily fund these services while airlines experience customer decline.

"This is just the start and further initiatives will be developed with the sector to keep critical air freight flowing and our airports open."

UBS aviation analyst Marcus Curly said this week it had forecast Air New Zealand would burn $211m a month from April.

The airline is 53 per cent Government owned with the remainder listed on the New Zealand stock exchange. Trading of shares has recently been halted.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in a letter to staff on Wednesday that chief financial officer Jeff McDowall was making good progress on securing a funding arrangement

Air New Zealand has scaled back its international capacity by 80 to 85 per cent and Foran has warned the airline's 12,500 workforce could reduce by up to 30 per cent, which equates to about 3750 jobs.

