My half-baked plans for surviving the coronavirus chaos

What can you do when the loo paper runs out? Here are some ideas.

OPINION: I am the woman who bought a 20kg bag of baking flour this week, lugged it home, and knew she'd yielded to madness.

You could have seen me staring at what was left on supermarket shelves, but mainly the shelves where no plain flour was ever to be had, only the dust from torn bags, snatched by other women who had also lost the plot, sooner. It was a dismal sight, repeated all over town.

More energetic and purposeful women could be seen meanwhile, bickering over other people's groaning trolleys of toilet paper, and tinned food that would never have passed their fastidious lips a mere three months ago. The middle class, I'm happy to say, will have spotless backsides from now till eternity. Everyone else can use dock leaves, if they know what they are and where to find them.

TOM LEE/STUFF Rosemary McLeod will have enough flour to see her through the apocalypse - or maybe she'll be so embarrassed by her panic-buying that she'll hide it at the back of the wardrobe instead.

I was wondering, as I stood in newly alien supermarket landscapes, why I didn't share the sudden rush for tinned peas, creamed corn and peaches, and if I ought to, in case this period of waiting for the plague lasts for years. By that time will other women be emptying their tins mixed randomly into one saucepan, heating the lot up, and eyeing the neighbour's plump cat for protein?

READ MORE:

* Girl trampled in Australian supermarket panic

* Check that immoral panic-buying impulse

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

Would they sink so low? Seeing the empty shelves this week I think they'd eat their own children, so yes. Nice people are becoming feral. It'll be spoodles, the fashionable middle-class dog, next. Barbecued.

123rf.com The middle classes have stocked up on toilet paper. Everyone else can use dock leaves.

My game plan for the plague is not to have one. I have no idea what will be in short supply, still less if I'll catch the virus and expire. My method is to buy things when I panic. So far that means I'm buying pasta, rice, parmesan, dark chocolate drops, tinned tomatoes, cooking oil, that bag of flour, and possibly new shoes I can't afford.

The flour – so much of it – embarrasses me already. The baked beans I always have in the cupboard depress me. The chocolate is the true necessity, but you can't wear chocolate to the mailbox and back, your future outing for the day. For that you probably need new shoes.

I'll make bread with the flour when the country's bakeries all close, I tell myself. I once went to a bread-making class by Dean Brettschneider​ that made it seem easy. You wave your mixture about in the open air, attracting wild yeasts to it, and they sort out the rising. Or possibly not. I've never done it without packet yeast, but there's always a first time if you run out of that, and if you're desperate you'll eat anything.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF No bread in the supermarkets, but I'll be all right, says Rosemary McLeod - "I once went to a bread-making class by Dean Brettschneider that made it seem easy.

When we're finally confined to our homes, other needs must be met. Glossy magazines help with your fantasy life when you tire of your computer, which could happen. Turn the pages slowly. It's a ritual I enjoy.

Another pastime for the trapped person could be sorting pantyhose into the pairs with holes in the crutch that get scratchy, and the pristine. Arm yourself with scissors and cut the scratchy pairs across into strips up to an inch wide. Stretch each one. This is mindlessly satisfying. They are now several years' supply of soft plant ties for the garden. If you have a garden, which is a useful thing when you're bored. There are always new weeds to discover, however small your space is, and many harmless hours pass as you try to rid your garden of oxalis, a hilarious undertaking.

I'm sharing these time-passing tips to take my mind off that huge bag of flour, which I think I'll hide in the back of the wardrobe. Best if no-one can see the evidence.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.