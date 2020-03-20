Coronavirus: Should you grow veges? Yes, and not just for food

Grow these money-saving edibles to get the most out of your gardening.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand keeps rising; the death toll overseas is climbing, seemingly relentlessly; and the supermarket shelves are being stripped bare.

And it can start to feel like the situation is entirely out of your control, you are all by yourself and there's nothing you can do to keep your family safe.

So start a garden.

I mean it. Plant a few edible crops.

Sally Tagg Gardening isn't just a good way to provide your family with a bit of food - it is a positive act you can do now to give you a sense of control in an increasingly stressful and chaotic world.

You can sow beetroot and carrots now, plant cabbages and cauliflowers, throw in some lettuces, spinach and silverbeet. Plant coriander from seed (don't plant seedlings though, it bolts at any transplant shock), and take cuttings from woody herbs like rosemary. Autumn is the perfect time to plant fruit trees as well, if you've been lucky enough to have had a bit of rain recently.

I don't know what will be happening in a few months with the Covid 19 pandemic. But I am a gardener and I know absolutely if you plant spinach today, in eight weeks you should be able to harvest and eat spinach.

Now I am not suggesting this because I think we'll all be living off the land in a few months. The food supply chain in New Zealand is robust. While the shelves might be briefly bare, there is enough for everyone.

But growing a bit of a food is something it's just good to be able to do. It's not that hard to do - in fact you often grow more than you need so you can swap with your neighbours or preserve and store the excess for winter. Plus it's actually something pretty much everyone in New Zealand used to do just as par for the course.

In the autumn of 1948, when all of New Zealand's schools were shut and all children were quarantined in their homes in an attempt to stop the polio epidemic ravaging the nation's children; my grandmother Marie McMurtrie took her four children, including my mum Rosaleen, up to the run on our sheep station in Tokarahi, North Otago.

Wanganui Hospital Board Children affected by polio being treated at Wanganui Hospital in 1937.

It was about 10km up from the house and they had to spend a few months there (the nation-wide quarantine started in January and was gradually lifted over March and April).

There was no electricity and everything had to be cooked on an open fire. They ate a lot of chops, naturally. But Marie also had plenty of fruit and vegetables which she'd grown and preserved.

When my grandfather's mother died, a telegraph was delivered to the run and Marie, who couldn't leave her other three children, pinned a note to my Uncle Donald's sweater and put him on a horse so he could deliver the sad news to my grandfather who was working about 15km away. Donald rode there and delivered the note. He was six.

And I am telling you this not to make any kind of point that things have been much harder than this and people made nothing of it then and to shame you if you are feeling frightened, anxious or stressed.

I am feeling frightened, anxious and stressed too. And gardening makes me feel better. Times are hard right now, but they have been hard before and there are some simple practical skills that people used which helped them get through. And one of those skills is growing a few vege.

So get outside and get your hands in the soil. Plant crops that like an autumn start. Even if you have your autumn and winter crops in already, plant more - it's great to have surplus to share. Plant spring bulbs and sweet peas now too, so you can look forward to seeing them bloom.

If you don't want to go to the shops, you can buy seeds, bulbs, fruit trees and really almost everything else you might need online.

If you don't have much space, or you are renting, or you live in an apartment you can still grow a couple of pots of lettuces on a windowsill, or a lemon tree on a balcony.

PETER WIEZORECK/IBULB It's a good time to plant spring bulbs, such as daffodils.

And again, I'm not suggesting that because I think otherwise you'll go hungry.

But planting a seedling or sowing seed is an inherently a positive act. It is - literally - an investment in the future. Being able to pick the odd thing to make a meal gives you a sense of control and that is something that is increasingly hard to come by right now.

As Adam Liaw wrote in the Guardian, if you think the world is ending grab a shovel, not a shopping trolley. Because maybe we can dig our way through this.