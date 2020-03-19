NZ's economy ended 2019 with 0.5% growth, before coronavirus hit

New Zealand gross domestic product grew 0.5 per cent in the last three months of last year, before the coronavirus emerged bringing disruption to the economy.

The impacts of Covid-19, along with a drought and drought-relief package announced by Government on March 12, will be seen in the March 2020 quarter results, due for release on in June.

Economists have said a recession is inevitable for the New Zealand economy after the country tightened border restrictions, more people self-isolate, and worried consumers shut their wallets.

Annual GDP growth for the year ended December 2019 was 2.3 per cent, compared with 3.2 per cent growth in the year ended December 2018, Statistics NZ said on Thursday.

The December quarter growth followed a rise of 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Household spending grew 0.3 per cent for the three months, and annual growth slowed to its lowest level in six years, at 2.7 per cent.

"Reduced spending on short shelf-life goods such as food, beverages, and tobacco slowed the growth in household consumption this quarter," said Statistics NZ national accounts senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake.

Eleven of the 16 industries recorded an increase in growth.

Growth this quarter was led by a 0.6 per cent rise in the service industries, while primary industries grew 0.5 per cent," said

Rental, hiring, and real estate led growth in the service industries with a 1.1 per cent rise. Public administration and safety was up 2.8 per cent, and transport, postal, and warehousing was up 1.5 per cent.

Mining led the growth in the primary industries sector, said Ratnayake.

GDP per person rose 0.2 per cent in the December quarter, following a 0.5 per cent increase in the September 2019 quarter.

Annual growth in GDP has been slowing since December 2016 when it was 3.9 per cent.

The size of the economy in current prices was $311 billion.