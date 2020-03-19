Coronavirus: Parliament changing rules to run on skeleton numbers if needed

Parliament is in recess next week but is set to return the week after.

Parliament is bracing to partly shut down as all parties look set to drastically reduce the number of MPs required in the House, so that the legislative process can run with a skeleton group of MPs.

The House is set to kick off on Thursday with a motion on how Parliament might continue to operate during Covid-19.

All parties are expected to support the motion, which would allow the business committee to reduce the number of people needed in the House to allow "proxy votes". This could mean very few MPs would present in the actual chamber.

A number of other parliamentary processes such as select committees and the lodging of oral questions will also be allowed electronically.

It comes as the Government looks set to announce new restrictions on mass gatherings on Thursday.

