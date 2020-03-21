How will the coronavirus pandemic impact the NZ commercial property market?

Thousands of Kiwis have investments in commercial properties so what's the prognosis for the commercial property market in New Zealand from a pandemic.

Well-known investment adviser and author Martin Hawes says many commercial property owners, particularly small property owners, may lose tenants if the coronavirus impacts the economy widely.

"I think this will be a time when yet again quality comes through, quality of the building, quality of the location and especially quality of the tenant."

Better quality and near new and premium buildings would be better off than ordinary buildings stuck in the back of a secondary suburb somewhere.The best buildings would have top quality tenants bound under good lease terms.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Government giant $12.1 billion scheme will pay for people to stay at work and at home

* Commercial property owners enjoy rising values with more buyers than sellers in 2019

* A constrained construction sector is helping protect New Zealand from a property crash, expert says

* It's a good time to sell commercial property, real estate specialist says

RICKY WILSON/STUFF New Zealand has 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"I suspect the big property trusts will be better off than a lot of small investors," Hawes said.

It's the big building deals that hog the media spotlight in commercial property but the bulk of the owners and the vast majority of deals are actually under $5 million, real estate firms' research shows, and they are owned by thousands of individuals, family trusts and owner-occupiers.

Hawes said he thought the impact of coronavirus Covid-19 would be much wider than hospitality. "I think to a certain extent it will be across the board. The Government's support package will help."

This week the Government said it expected half of New Zealand businesses to seek the support of its $5.1 billion wage subsidy package. That's something like 250,000 businesses.

"I think a lot of small commercial property owners probably need to be doing deals with their tenants and reducing rents and that kind of stuff," Hawes said.

Many of the commercial and industrial buildings owned by small investors and family trusts were not as well located as newer buildings and were often older and on shorter leases with less financially robust tenants.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Leading financial adviser and author Martin Hawes says small commercial property owners probably need to be doing deals with their tenants and reducing rents to weather the impact of coronavirus.

Commercial properties that lost tenants would fall in value and it would be difficult to replace tenants during the disruption of coronavirus. Discounting the rent would help to attract new tenants but it would also discount the value of the building for owners deciding to sell.

"Whether it's commercial property or shares people will be out to buy cheap assets at some point." That could be six to 12 months away, "but you can't be certain of that", Hawes said.

Founder of law firm Mitchell Mackersy which has been syndicating commercial properties for two decades, Ron Mackersy, said its management company, MHP, managing the syndicated properties for the investment groups, was going through its portfolio of properties and assessing which of its tenants were vulnerable.

The syndicated properties it managed did not have a lot of exposure to retail and hospitality businesses, the sectors most affected at present. The management company would work with each tenant that came to it for help. "We are saying to ownership groups this is what you should be doing in terms of assisting."

A downturn took a long time to affect commercial property unlike the sharemarket where prices had fallen sharply. "I've been around long enough to see these things happen before." They could last months and sometimes years.

"I think it tests your principles of what you buy." Its company had done a lot of research over the years before purchasing properties but it would never have foreseen this.

"I'm very confident that commercial property will hold its own," Mackersy said.

SUPPLIED Ron Mackersy, founder of Mitchell Mackersy which syndicates commercial properties, says the unforeseen impact of a pandemic tests the principles of what investors buy.

MHP's newsletter to investors this week said as landlord the shift would be away from getting the most returns each year to focus on maintaining the value of the investment.

"If we are being asked to provide assistance (to tenants) , we will use this as an opportunity to increase lease tenures and add value once the situation has settled."

"The extent that property values might be affected will depend on how bad the situation becomes and how long it lasts for and right now we do not know the answer to either of those questions. What we do know is the fundamental reasons why we invest in property are still relevant, it's real 'bricks and mortar' and when the situation is resolved it will still physically be there in the same state as it was before."

SUPPLIED Real estate firm JLL New Zealand managing director, Todd Lachlan, says the biggest impact of coronavirus would probably be on retail properties.

Real estate firm JLL NZ managing director Todd Lachlan said the impact depended on the type of property asset and its tenants. Hotels were taking a hit at present but almost all of them were owned by long-term owners with a lot of equity and good funding lines.

Some office properties might find tenants asking for reductions in rent and less demand for office space.

The biggest impact would probably be on retail properties. A number of smaller mall and neighbourhood shopping centres had had a hard time recently with more people shopping online and could see tenants asking for a drop in the rent.

There would probably be zero impact on prime commercial buildings with big corporate and Government tenants with fixed rent increases. However, in less sought after locations and in secondary grade buildings owners might find their tenants could want to move to cheaper premises.

The property companies listed on the New Zealand sharemarket were well capitalised and had a lot less debt than they had previously. Some sectors might need more space like the supermarkets needing warehousing or IT companies offering more services to more people working from home, Lachlan said.

Real estate firm Colliers International is accentuating the positive. "While understanding and predicting the final outcome is fraught with difficulties, one thing is apparent; there will be investment opportunities in the property sector ahead," Colliers International research director Chris Dibble said.

Commercial office and industrial property would continue to attract a wide range of buyers. And low interest rates and competition for limited stock to buy would see prices rise and yields firm further.

Heading Colliers International's investment sales team, Gareth Fraser, said there was no panic from investors they were talking to but there might be a temporary pause from corporate and institutional investors wanting to understand the impact of Covid-19.

Some industries would be more impacted than others. The cut to the official cash rate and delay in implementing high capital requirements for banks would mean good availability of funding for property investment.

"The experienced investors we are speaking too do not predict an adjustment in values, particularly in light of the OCR cut."

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.