Coronavirus: Community testing centres for virus in top of south

Community testing centres have been established in Nelson and Motueka as part of a national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand had eight new cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28. There are currently no confirmed cases in the top of the south.

Nelson Marlborough Health general manager of strategy, primary and community Cathy O'Malley​ said people with Covid-19 symptoms were asked to phone Healthline or their GP first.

The testing centres were not walk-in facilities.

The Healthline adviser or GP would ask questions before confirming if someone required assessment and testing for Covid-19. People were asked to cooperate with this process.

The community based assessment centres (CBAC) were designed to take the load off general practices and emergency departments – and reduce exposure risk for healthcare workers.

The first community testing centre for coronavirus opened in Christchurch on Wednesday.

O'Malley​ said the centres would help limit the spread of of the virus by separately streaming people who may have caught it from others.

The centres are part of DHB's nationwide pandemic plans and their effectiveness had been proven in previous outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Braden Fastier The former Suburban Club in Tahunanui has been set up as a community based assessment centre for coronavirus.

"The centres have been established as a matter of urgency, in preparation for a potential community outbreak in the region."

O'Malley said while there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region, it was ready to respond to greater numbers of people needing assessment and testing.

"They aim to take some of the load off general practices that are already very busy and that will get busier now that the flu immunisation is available. They also reduce the exposure risk for healthcare workers at a time when we need to protect our health professional workforce from getting sick."

The centres are in locations with lots of space around them.

"These sites allow for physical distancing. This is important as the need for people to put distance between each other, to prevent catching and spreading the virus, is increasingly necessary."

O'Malley said plans were underway to reach vulnerable communities. A special advisory group has been established, comprising marae leaders and refugee and RSE workers.

Braden Fastier Signs at Nelson Hospital's emergency department warn visitors who may have symptoms of Covid-19 about what to do.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said test results could be back within 24 hours.

All medical centres and GPs will still be able to collect test samples for Covid-19 testing, if necessary.

Dr Samantha Murton​, president of the Royal New Zealand College of GPs, said it was crucial to establish community-based testing facilities to ensure testing was managed the best way possible.

The capacity for GPs to test for Covid-19 was there "at the moment", but if testing ramped up GPs would need to ensure there were non-contaminated places people could go for medical care, Murton said.

Things were moving "very fast" and it was important to be able to keep up, as well as ensuring practices could treat non-Covid patients as if it were "business as usual".

Braden Fastier The Medical and Injury Centre at Nelson Hospital.

Where are the community-based assessment centres located?

In Nelson, a centre has been set up in the former Suburban Club building at 168 Tahunanui Drive. It will be open from 9am until 6pm.

In Motueka, the centre would be located in the Motueka Bridge Club on Tudor Street and open from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

In Golden Bay, a cabin had been placed outside the health centre to allow the safe assessment of people with symptoms, away from other patients in waiting rooms.

In Murchison, there is a separate entrance to a negative pressure room, separate to other parts of the hospital and health centre.

What happens at a centre?

People who present will be assessed by healthcare workers wearing protective masks and other personal protective equipment.

Masks will also be provided to people who present to the centres, as required.

People will be assessed and swabs will be taken and sent to laboratories for testing, as determined by staff. People will be seen free of charge.

How do I find out when a centre is open?

Anyone worried about Covid-19 symptoms should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP in the first instance.

The locations and operating hours for all community-based assessment centres will be kept up to date on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

What if I need assessment outside a centre's working hours?

People are asked to stay at home – away from school and work and other populated places. They should call Healthline or their GP for advice.

In urgent situations, they can attend an urgent care centre in Nelson or Blenheim.

In emergencies only, they can phone 111 or attend a hospital emergency department (ED). Any person visiting an urgent care centre or ED with Covid-19 symptoms is asked to wait at the front door and signal for attention).

They should also distance themselves – by at least two metres – from other people who may be present.