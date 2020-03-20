Coronavirus: What to do if your visa is due to expire

Jacinda Ardern talks about her meeting with Rotorua tourism operators affected by coronavirus. (Video first published on March 19, 2020)

Almost 200,000 people in New Zealand are due to have their student, visitor or work visas expire in the next six months.

But the coronavirus pandemic has seen flights cancelled, borders closed and people unsure if they're able to get home.

If your visa is expiring in the coming months and you are unsure of what to do, here is what you need to know.

What do I do if my visa is about to expire and I can't get home?

FILE Thousands of visas are due to expire this month, but the coronavirus pandemic is restricting people from getting home (file photo).

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment – which Immigration New Zealand is a part of – said it is working closely with other government agencies to manage the coronavirus situation.

A spokeswoman for Immigration NZ said the organisation is sympathetic to those in New Zealand who are unable to return home due to the outbreak and current travel restrictions.

"Individuals who are currently in New Zealand are able to apply for a further visa, which will be assessed on a case by case basis against immigration instructions, taking into account the current coronavirus outbreak and any relevant travel restrictions."

Immigration NZ said individuals with temporary visas – including work, student and visitor visas – are expected to have left New Zealand before their visa expires or to have successfully applied for another visa before it expires.

Those who are already in the country and waiting on further visas can also be granted interim visas, which allow them to stay for six months while their application is assessed.

How many student visas are expiring in the next six months?

Between now and the end of August, 33,441 student visas will expire. Of those, 8378 will expire this month.

How many visitor visas are expiring in the next six months?

Between now and the end of August, 117,458 visitor visas will expire. Of those, 7537 will expire this month.

How many people are in New Zealand on work visas?

Between now and the end of August, 40,948 work visas will expire. Of those, 3031 will expire this month.

Who should I call if my visa is due to expire?

Immigration NZ said it encouraged anyone who is in this situation to contact its team to discuss their situation.

You can do this by calling 0508 55 88 55. The Immigration Contact Centre is available from 6am Monday to midnight on Saturday.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.