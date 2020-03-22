Manawatū restaurants and foodtrucks struggle as coronavirus takes a bite out of business

​Manawatū restaurateurs, food truck operators and function centres are bracing themselves for hard times, as social distancing and event cancellations take a bite out of business.

New Zealand's hospitality industry has already been hit hard by travel restrictions and instructions to practise "social distancing" to try to contain coronavirus within New Zealand.

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand said bars and eateries were collectively losing an estimated $10 million per week, and some restaurants were reporting losses of up to 60 per cent.

The Manawatū industry also lost a swath of major events from AgriFood Week to the National School Volleyball Championships, that usually made March a tent-pole month for hospitality.

Restaurant Association Manawatū president Sean Kereama​ said the region's restaurants were having a great start to the year up until the past week.

"​What a difference a week makes. Just 10 days ago, the Central Economic Development Agency sent out a business survey on the impact of coronavirus and I told them it'd had no effect on us.

"It's been crazy. The whole world seems to be coming to a grinding halt sometimes."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Restaurant Association Manawatū president Sean Kereama said despite the welcome support in the Government's $12.1 billion stimulus package, even the most established restaurants will struggle.

​Kereama said people were still eating at restaurants, but there had been a gradual decline in corporate bookings, which tended to be larger groups.

The industry was following guidelines to keep customers safe, such as setting tables at least a metre apart and providing hand sanitiser.

Despite the Government's $12.1 billion stimulus package, even the most established restaurants would struggle the longer coronavirus controlled people's planning, he said.

Revenue would be drying up for catering companies, particularly as restrictions on gatherings tightened.

"Everybody [in the industry] is talking to each other and looking at ways to help everybody get through it."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Beaver and Bear food truck owners Blair and Brooke Argyle bought a lot of extra food for the expected demand at Central Districts Field Days, but with all large events cancelled they will have to eat that cost.

Palmerston North restaurant Table 188 has set up a contactless meal delivery service for people in self isolation or feeling cautious.

Owner Ryan Marshall said it was a way for the restaurant to do its bit to make self isolation a little easier and more attractive, and keep staff busy and employed.

He knew other Manawatū restaurants were considering similar options.

Beaver and Bear food truck owner Blair Argyle said the bans and precautions were necessary, but were hitting food trucks hard and every operator he had talked to was worried.

The Beaver and Bear truck was meant to be at Field Days this week, and the couple ordered a lot of extra food for the event. . The couple would now have to eat the cost.

Awapuni Function Centre catering director Lewis Jones said the venue had five wedding cancellations so far, with many other events also cancelled.

A three-day Indian wedding with 400 people began at 5pm on Thursday, one hour after the government announced a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Jones said the venue had to cull 300 people from dining one hour before the wedding began.

"It can be emotional. A lot of them are finding it really really hard."

Jones said 25-50 per cent of people were cancelling, with another 25 per cent postponing till the same day next year.

He said the function centre had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars of income.

"We don't know if we can survive this. If we don't get support from the government, then we will be in the red."

However, they were still open for business and encouraged people to continue with their wedding plans, with smaller numbers.

They were working with clients to work out physical distancing, records of attendees and strict hygiene parameters.

Rescheduling was also an option, and deposits could be transferred.

Makoura Lodge owner Callum Melhuish said he had some cancellations earlier this week, and lost a couple of school camps.

"We can postpone quite a lot of the bookings we've had, but there will be a cashflow problem in the short-term.

Melhuish said he was speaking to the couples involved, to see if they want to push on with the weddings they've booked, postpone, or do something smaller.​