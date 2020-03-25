Coronavirus: Blood service calls for donors during lockdown to stay on top of demand

Growing numbers of New Zealanders have pulled out of their blood donation appointments in recent weeks, which the blood service says can't happen if they are to be able to meet demand.

New Zealand's blood service is pleading for Kiwis to continue donating blood through the lockdown period to ensure the country doesn't face a shortage.

There has been a 60 per cent increase in the number of people who have cancelled blood donation appointments compared with the same week last year, linked to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

As the country prepares to head into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, the New Zealand Blood Service said people needed to continue donating to meet demand.

It comes as the United States is experiencing an "extreme blood shortage", and the United Kingdom's National Health Service had called for donations as Covid-19 concerns force mass blood drive cancellations.

New Zealand Blood Service spokeswoman Asuka Burge said while supply levels "are currently healthy ... it may not always be the case."

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF The New Zealand Blood Service says we currently have "healthy" supplies of blood, but this relied on appointment books being full.

She said the service needed all appointments fully booked to meet that demand.

It was asking all fit, healthy donors to book an appointment to donate, and encouraged eligible Kiwis who had never donated before to consider becoming a donor.

"We need eligible donors to look at their schedules and book an appointment when they are next available," she said.

Healthcare services – including blood services – are considered essential services, meaning they will continue to operate throughout the Government-mandated lockdown period.

Travelling to donate blood is considered essential travel, so no Kiwis will be going against Government guidelines visiting a centre to donate.

Blood needs to be used within 35 days, so it cannot be stocked up on ahead of the lockdown.

Collecting too much blood at once also means whole blood donors cannot donate again for another 3-4 months.

There was no evidence Covid-19 was transmissible by blood transfusion, the blood service's website stated.

The service had restrictions in place for people returning from travel from areas affected by Covid-19, which was being reviewed daily.

It had also introduced a four-week deferral for any donors who had been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19.

All donors had to be healthy, feeling well and free from respiratory illness symptoms to be eligible to give blood.