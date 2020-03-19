Coronavirus: First Covid-19 testing clinic for South Canterbury

The first Covid-19 testing clinic has opened in South Canterbury and the District Health Board says it will be staffed to meet demand.

SCDHB chief executive Nigel Trainor said, as of Thursday morning, there were still no cases of Covid-19 in the region and the majority of people would be sent home once they had been tested.

"Yes, there will be some people needing hospitalisation. But we only want those who need to be admitted, to be admitted," Trainor said.

Trainor said the number of staff working at the clinic would increase as the number of patients did.

​"It will start off ​lower and will rise up and we just have to make sure we've got the right number of staff in there to meet the demand.

"We have to make that demand when it comes to it," he said.

﻿Located at 14 Butler Street, Timaru, the clinic

will operate from 9am-2pm but would only work on referrals from Healthline, general practitioners, pharmacies and the Timaru Hospital emergency department.

"Healthline remains the first point of contact for people unwell and have symptoms of Covid-19," Trainor said.

People with immuno complexities must also come up through the Healthline and GP if they need swabbing, he said.

"Obviously they are more vulnerable so we've got to make sure we keep an eye on those and we've got community services ensuring they're okay."

He said the DHB wanted the emergency department clear for emergencies.

"Covid-19 is a community virus and therefore the majority of the people will be looked after in the community.

"In that stance, the important thing to do will be to call the Healthline. If need to ring your GP, make sure you ring your GP but don't just front up to your GP."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Clinic staff Dr Simon Scholz, right, and Janet Bates are ready to test at the clinic.

​SCDHB incident controller Jason Power said one clinic had been set up, but they could set up more should demand increase.

.

Trainor said a mobile swabbing clinic for those in age related residential care, home based support services and IDEA Services' residential bed facilities would go live on Friday.

"The message behind this is, we would like as many people in age related residential care to stay in their care facility if possible and that's why we will come to them."

Another mobile clinic was being considered for the outlying areas, but no decision had been made, he said.

Trainor said the pandemic was everyone's business.

"The more the community can do, the less of it we will see. We know from experience overseas that if we act quickly and appropriately we can keep this virus down and reduce the curve.

Influenza vaccine arrives

The influenza vaccine campaign also started on Thursday with more vaccines arriving in South Canterbury.

Nationally there will be 400,000 more vaccines available than last year, Trainor said.

"This is to particularly protect our priority groups of people aged 65 and over, people who are pregnant, people with certain chronic conditions, and young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

"It's critical that we do all we can to prevent a bad flu season as the flu causes significant strain on our health system and more people vaccinating against flu will ensure health services are there for those who need them most."

He said the flu vaccine does not protect people against Covid-19 but it will help to manage the demand on hospitals during winter.

"People not in the priority groups are expected to wait till April 13 before getting their vaccinations."