Coronavirus: Timaru travel agent busy as overseas Kiwis try to get home

The hurdles for overseas travellers getting home are becoming higher, one Timaru travel agent says.

Lee Johns, of My Travel Broker Timaru, says she has been "hectic" with people trying to arrange flights home since the Government's call for Kiwis to come home now before further travel restrictions are imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Qantas will suspend flights from March 30.

On Wednesday Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said more than 80,000 Kiwis could be left stranded if they don't come home now.

The March 30 date allowed "time for repatriation", she said.

Johns said the cost of some long haul flights had risen by about $1000 and there was a similar increase to change or cancel flights.

She said seats were "pretty booked up" over the next few days on many long haul flights. While many travellers were concerned about getting stuck at a stopover, others were comfortable staying where they were.

Her team was also helping people who had booked online but could not change or cancel them.

"People who book online can't necessarily change them online and they can't get through to the airline," she said.

It was an evolving situation and she expected there would be more restrictions in the future, she said.

"I think it will take a while for travel to return to normal."

As for the travel industry she said it was like "waking up and having nothing to sell".

Her company had taken precautions to ensure longevity but if disruptions continued for more than 12 months it could be difficult, she said.

Air NZ has reduced capacity across its international network suspending services between London and Los Angeles from March 20 (from Los Angeles) and March 21 (from London Heathrow) until June 30. Jetstar will suspend its international flights progressively between March 22-March 31, until May 31.

On Thursday Peters warned against New Zealanders travelling overseas, to avoid catching the virus.

Stuff contacted other travel agents in Timaru who said they were either too busy to talk, or weren't available to comment.