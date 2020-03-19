Hundreds of students miss out on mumps vaccine after Otago outbreak

Mumps, which is easily spread through close personal contacts, creates some of the same symptoms as Covid-19.

A different outbreak prompted hundreds of students to stand shoulder-to-shoulder for free vaccines, with many missing out.

The University of Otago's student health service is dealing with seven confirmed cases of mumps, and students were encouraged to get vaccinated in an effort to reduce the spread of the highly-infectious viral disease.

Hundreds attended a drop-in centre at the university on Thursday, including one male student who told Stuff that he was not worried about standing in close proximity to so many others, and was more concerned about mumps than coronavirus.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students stand shoulder to shoulder as they await for a mumps vaccine.

While symptoms for mumps are usually mild, such as swollen salivary glands, headaches and high temperatures, it can cause serious complications such as deafness, swollen testicles or ovaries and meningitis.

However, many will have to wait after health officials counted the larger number of students before ending the clinic just after noon.

Hamish McNeilly Hundreds of Otago students flocked for a mumps booster, but many missed out.

That meant hundreds of students, with many waiting up to two hours in the slow moving line, missed out on the vaccine,

Students were told that protection from mumps from the MMR vaccine may not be effective after 10 years, and if they had not been vaccinated over the last decade they should be vaccinated now.

The university has been approached for comment.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The large line snaked several hundred metres, and took up two floors.

Meanwhile, police have issued a warning to students to stop partying, or risk clogging vital health services.

It comes after hundreds of Dunedin university students attend﻿ed a large flat party just 200 metres from a high school closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

At that St Patrick's Day party, which Dunedin City Council noise control estimated had in excess of 1000 people, the DJ called out they were all "getting f...ing coronavirus".

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said there was a growing concern students who drank and partied could clog vital health services in Dunedin, which had two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Those cases were from a father, who recently returned from Germany, and his son, who attends Logan Park High School.

That case prompted 150 students to be tested, and the returned tests had recorded negative results.

