Coronavirus: Tall Blacks basketballer Rob Loe taking no risks as he puts health first

Rob Loe knew where he needed to be when things started getting 'scary' around the coronavirus pandemic.

Tall Blacks basketballer Rob Loe left money on the table in Japan to safeguard his health. Now he's home in New Zealand he is taking no short-cuts as he begins a tough period of coronavirus-enforced self-isolation.

Loe spoke to Stuff halfway through his second day of the mandatory two-week isolation period at his North Shore home since returning on Tuesday from a short stint playing as an import in the Japanese league's second division for his former Tall Blacks coach Paul Henare.

The 28-year-old Breakers and New Zealand national team centre spent just three weeks in total at the Kagawa Five Arrows and played just two games last weekend before bailing out to return to New Zealand once he started to have fears for his health and concerns over travel restrictions being imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern under the coronavirus pandemic.

Loe took a financial hit cutting his off-season contract short, with the blessing of the club, but said he has no regrets about that decision now he is safely ensconced in his home undergoing the prescribed self-isolation protocols.

"I had three weeks with the team and you build a bond with your team-mates in training and having dinners," he told Stuff. "It was a pretty tough decision, but ultimately one to protect my health and to get home before the whole world … what's happening now, to say the least."

Loe, whose wife is a nurse, had concerns about the way the Japanese league was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and soon reached a decision that it was time to sub himself out of the competition.

"At the time it was one of the only leagues in the world still playing, even behind closed doors. There was no talk about shutting it down (they have subsequently suspended play until April, since Loe's departure). Last weekend we played two games and I heard some other teams had bailed on games because some of their guys were sick.

"But there was nothing from the league, no mandate, nothing around what happens if players get sick.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Jacinda Ardern gives an update on coronavirus.

"Japan is a very clean and well-run country, but they have decided not to test as many people, from what I was reading in the news. It was kind of scary to know you might contract something and never learn about it. It felt like there was a need to come back just to protect myself and my career."

The 2.11m big man had no complaints about his treatment by the Kagawa club and said they were fully supportive of his actions once he expressed his concerns to them. But in a "pretty scary" situation he felt compelled to return to New Zealand.

"I left money on the table, but luckily it's a supplementary income for me. I'm in a different situation because it's my off-season and I can weather the storm. I've got a lot of friends playing in other leagues, they're getting shut down and they're stuck in lockdown having to keep their bodies ready because leagues might start back up and it's their main money-earner."

Now he's home, Loe is dealing with the reality of self-isolation. When his wife returns from work he must stay separate from her. He can leave the house to walk the dog, but cannot undergo workouts at the Breakers facility. He must avoid other people religiously.

GETTY IMAGES Rob Loe: 'It felt like there was a need to come back just to protect myself and my career.'

He's a professional athlete stuck in a sort of limbo that is challenging, to say the least.

"My first day was a beautiful day, I walked the dog and it was fine. Today I'm feeling a bit worse. I've run out of things to do and I'm watching bad Netflix shows and doing what I can to get by.

"My wife can hopefully go to the store over the weekend and get some things. I want to paint a bedroom in the house and that will give me something to do next week to keep mind and body occupied."

But Loe, who says he won't play in the Kiwi NBL if it goes ahead, wouldn't dare circumvent the strict requirements of self-isolation and urges the many New Zealanders stuck in this situation to strictly observe the protocols.

"I've spoken to [Tall Blacks team-mate] Isaac Fotu as well, and he's pretty much locked himself in his spare room. Hopefully everyone is doing the same thing and if they're not the right people are taking care of those matters. You've got to look after everyone's health and wellbeing because if this gets worse you don't know what's going to happen."

Loe considers himself "one of the lucky ones" with a health professional wife. Late last year she nursed him back to health when he fractured his skull in a freak incident while playing for the Breakers. Now she's ensuring he guards both his own and his country's health by adhering strictly to guidelines for those returning from foreign climes.

He also has a feel for Japan's readiness for the Olympics after his short stint there.

"They will be ready for the Olympics but I don't know how much the general public are. The government really wants it to go through as scheduled, but I got the sense the public want everyone to be healthy before anything happens."

Sounds like a smart approach.