Coronavirus: Simon Bridges calls for complete border shutdown for all non-residents

Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

National leader Simon Bridges is calling on the Government to completely shut the borders to anyone who isn't a citizen or permanent resident.

Currently the Government has imposed a 14-day self isolation period for all travellers from anywhere but the Pacific, as well as a full ban on travellers from China who aren't citizens or permanent residents.

Bridges said that given all of the 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in New Zealand have come from overseas travel that ban should be extended to all countries.

"The number of Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly. We've seen enough internationally and in New Zealand to know that this is the right move," Mr Bridges says.

"All 28 diagnosed cases in New Zealand have come from people travelling from overseas.

Many but not all of the cases have been citizens or New Zealand permanent residents.

Bridges welcomed the move from the Government to ban indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

"Today's move to limit mass gatherings was a positive step forward from the Government and I urge it to now go further and close our borders. The EU has closed its borders but it was too late to stop widespread community outbreak."

"We can't make the same mistake. We are a small isolated nation and we should take advantage of our geographical position."