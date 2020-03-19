Coronavirus: Steven Adams and Thunder players negative for Covid-19 following Rudy Gobert positive

Steven Adams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates have returned negative results for Covid-19.

Adams and the Thunder were caught up in one of the most dramatic days in the NBA's history when their match against the Utah Jazz was called off right on tipoff.

Soon after it became clear that Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had returned a positive test to the coronavirus.

AP PHOTO Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert's positive test for coronavirus shut down the NBA season.

The Thunder were placed in lockdown in a makeshift quarantine in their locker rooms and tested for the coronavirus as the NBA announced it was to suspend the season.

Gobert came underfire after he joked about precautions against the disease two days before he tested positive by touching reporters' microphones.

At least seven NBA players have tested positive including superstar forward Kevin Durant who is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have returned positive tests.

AP Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams and his teammates are free of the coronavirus.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has told ESPN he is optimistic the rest of the season will not be cancelled but confirmed there was no timeframe of when the current suspension of the season could end.

In a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time), the Thunder said all tests from its players came back negative.

"The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts while focussing on the health and safety of everyone in our community," the statement read.