Coronavirus: Royals ready to play our part, says Queen

Queen Elizabeth has urged British people to "work as one" to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare first-person message, the Queen acknowledged that many individuals and families "are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty".

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," she said.

Aaron Chown/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge."

"You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part," she said.

The Queen thanked medics, scientists and emergency workers, and said "we all have a vitally important part to play" in overcoming the pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 98, moved to their Windsor Castle residence on Thursday. They usually spend Easter there but have gone a week early, with a slimmed-down staff, because of the outbreak.