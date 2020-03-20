Coronavirus: When the crisis is over we'll be travelling the world once again

OPINION: ​The outbreak of Covid-19 has been devastating for the travel industry, for those who have had to tear up their holiday plans, and for anyone who finds themselves in self-isolation or quarantined away from their loved ones.

With increases in cases reported daily throughout the world, and ever-changing advice for travellers regarding destinations, we're turning our attention to the future.

All experts agree that we will be coping with the effects of coronavirus for weeks or even months, and that our journeys around the world will be adversely affected during that time.

However, with many travel companies offering new flexibility when it comes to booking, rebooking and cancellation policies, that doesn't mean it isn't time to consider where to go in the medium and long term (and within a shorter time-frame if, like me, you are planning to take advantage of one of the many late deals on offer, or choose to book a local break).

Travel makes the world go around. Individually, we gain wisdom, seek adventure and - of course - get pleasure from it.

At a national and global economic level we all benefit, too: the travel and hospitality sector is one of the world's largest sources of employment. And travel won't be going away because of the coronavirus.

If, say, the disease becomes endemic when the worst of the current crisis is over, then it's likely that coronavirus will simply become part of the checklist of inconveniences we already encounter when travelling (from airport security checks to inoculations against flu, tetanus and rabies). We roll our eyes, we tut and grumble, but we still board that train, drive on to that ferry, or take off with happy hearts to broaden our horizons.

So, to the "hot spots" of the current crisis. The cruise industry, specifically, is enduring difficult headlines. However, we know that people often like to book cruises well in advance, and coronavirus should certainly not put you off doing just that, beyond the likely timeline of the outbreak.

Many cruise companies are also responding to events by offering increased flexibility to their terms and conditions, so you will have additional peace of mind. Meanwhile, airlines may be trimming their schedules, but they are doing so in the expectation that services will be restored when the time is right.

Equally Italy, currently on a nationwide lockdown, contains some of the greatest cultural sites, finest food and most gracious landscapes in the whole of Europe. Make no mistake, despite all the doom and gloom, once the worst is over, holidaymakers will return. (Again, me included - I will be rebooking my own cancelled trip to Venice.)

