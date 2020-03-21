Coronavirus: What new restrictions mean for bars, gyms, cinemas and museums

Auckland's Ponsonby Road was quiet on Friday night, after the Ministry of Health announced no more than 100 people could be at bars at one time due to coronavirus.

Many venues across the country have opted to close ahead of the Government's directive to limit capacity, but plenty of bars and restaurants continue to operate.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the limit made it manageable for health authorities to contact trace, in the worst case scenario that an infected person would enter a venue.

Just two tables filled at Miss Moonshines in Ponsonby when Stuff visited on Friday evening. Ponsonby Social Club was also quiet – with one woman saying she wasn't surprised, considering the pandemic.

Auckland's Ponsonby Social Club had mostly empty tables on Friday evening.

But she said although practicing social distancing, it was important to achieve some form of normality.

Revelry was different to its normal vibe – with just small groups of people inside.

Stuff spoke to two women who said both their companies' after work drinks had been cancelled so they had decided to get together for a drink.

Bars along Ponsonby Rd are quiet as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They had walked along Ponsonby Rd trying to find somewhere to go and because it was so quiet, they had just decided to go to their local.

One said she wasn't too concerned about the virus – "we're just doing our own thing, I guess".

The Ministry of Health said most bars and clubs put limits on the number of people that can go in at any one time.

Bars will need to enforce the 100 person limit, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

"That limit will now be 100 and there are things they can and should be doing to keep people safe who are in there," he said.

For now, gyms will remain open – but with stringent conditions. Les Mills says gym goers must respect each other's 1.5m personal bubbles.

Police have been asked if they will be making spot checks on venues.

"These are unprecedented times and in light of the Prime Minister's announcement in regard to mass gatherings we encourage the public to do the right thing and follow the guidelines. We know that the majority of New Zealanders want to do the right thing.

"The police is supporting the all of government response to COVID-19 and to help contain the spread of the virus where necessary we will undertake compliance checks in relation to mass gatherings in consultation with our partner agencies," a spokesperson said.

Following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Thursday evening announcement of new measures to combat Covid-19, including limiting indoor events to less than 100 people, bars are now deciding what to do.

Some have promised to stay open, while bigger music venues have already decided to close.

Here is how everyday life is being affected through these new Covid-19 measures:

Les Mills is putting in place restrictions, such as limiting how many people will be in its gyms.

GYMS

Gyms are staying open, but with extra safety precautions.

Les Mills said everyone participating in one of its classes would need to be spaced at least 1.5m apart.

It would also limit the number of people in each studio or gym floor to no more than 100. Saunas would be closed and there would be a longer changeover period for gym equipment to allow for thorough cleaning, an email to customers said.

NIGHTLIFE AND MUSIC

All major concerts have been postponed or cancelled due to event restrictions.

But the Government's announcement on Thursday to cap indoor events at 100 people has raised questions about the viability of bars and night clubs to continue.

Many music venues across the country had decided to close before the Government's announcement.

Siglo, owned by Nick Mills - who also owns other bars such as Bettys - will remain open.

Whammy Bar in Auckland and the San Fran in Wellington, both major music venues and bars, have closed and said they were looking at how to remain viable.

"Hopefully, we re-open in 12 weeks – this will be reassessed," Whammy said in a statement.

San Fran said it planned to re-open in April, but would close, effective immediately.

"Our thoughts go out to our industry whānau in these tough times, we know that you all have woken up this week to the reality that you have no work for a unknown period of time – we hope you have the support you need," a post to the venue's social media accounts said.

Whammy Bar has closed.

Auckland bar managers were still making plans when Stuff called on Friday morning, but some had made the call to close.

Impala, a night club on Shortland St, said it was closing "until further notice".

In Hamilton, restaurant and bar owner John Lawrenson said all his main nightclubs in the central city - including The Outback, Bar 101, The Hood and Shenanigans - would be shut from tonight.

Unlike restaurants, it was extremely difficult to keep people at a physical distance on a dance floor and to limit numbers in clubs, he said.

"I don't want to be in the situation where staff have caught something because we decided to keep our clubs open and flout the rules. "From my point of view, now is not the time to be taking risks with people's health."

Wellington nightclub Red Square planned to stay open. "We've got staff who rely on us to pay their rent and we've still got to pay our rent as well," said a spokesperson.

There would be someone posted on the door with a counter and when the venue reached a total of 100 people inside, including staff, the venue would begin operating a one-out-one-in policy.

Red Square was installing hand sanitiser stations and was putting up signage recommending people stay 1m away from each other, although the spokesperson admitted it would be "interesting" to see how that worked in a club setting.

In Christchurch, where the hospitality industry took about $1 million a weekend, many venues were advertising themselves as being open for business as usual, with extra sanitation measures in place.

Christchurch bar Vesuvio closed its doors on Friday for the winter "to allow the team to protect their loved ones who may be at risk, and to let the virus run its course as quickly as possible without unnecessarily adding to the risk of community spread that comes with a busy bar and courtyard environment".

Owner Matt Lingens said the closure would "protect against the risks that a busy bar like ours can pose through community spread".

MUSEUMS

The Maritime Museum and Auckland Museum have been shuttered by City Council decree, along with the Auckland Art Gallery and the city's libraries, pools and recreation centres.

Although not covered by that directive, MOTAT – Auckland's Museum of Transport and Technology – has made the decision to close.

"Our vision is to inspire the innovators of tomorrow. But right now, we need to focus on today and on the health and welfare of our visitors, staff and volunteers as the nation comes together to combat the threat of coronavirus," read a statement.

"In the light of the Minister of Health's announcement yesterday regarding gatherings of 100 people or more and our discussions with Auckland Council, we have decided to close our sites at Great North Road and Meola Road to the public at 5pm [Friday] until further notice."

In Wellington, Te Papa will close from 6pm on Friday until at least April 3.

Movie theatres will struggle, the industry says.

"We've made this decision after careful consideration. We are not able to enforce social distancing within the museum, and we want to protect our community and support the efforts of all of New Zealand to reduce the risk of Covid-19," said Te Papa board chair Dame Fran Wilde.

Museums Wellington, which operates four attractions in the capital, has closed historic Nairn Street Cottage until further notice. A spokeswoman said this was because the site was too small to allow for any social distancing, and also because it employed a number of staff who fell into at-risk categories for coronavirus.

The charity's other three attractions, Wellington Museum, Space Place, and Cable Car Museum remained open, although telescope viewings at Space Place had been stopped, again due to size restrictions.

Wellington Museum had door counters in place so staff could ensure there were never more than 100 people in the venue. However, the spokeswoman said that in the absence of cruise ship visitors and school groups that was considered highly unlikely.

Canterbury Museum is staying open until further notice, but has upped its cleaning schedule.

MOVIES

Movie cinemas are staying open, but face a separate problem altogether. Hollywood has shut down.

Even New Zealand-based film productions, such as Lord of the Rings, are being stalled due to orders from American-based studios and travel bans.

Studios have also delayed the releases of blockbusters, due to quarantine conditions impacting cinemas across the globe

This means the stream of new releases to cinemas has been squeezed to just a drip.

New Zealand Motion Picture Distributors' Association president Matt Bell said there has been a decrease in ticket sales at the theatres.

Cinemas were limiting screenings to less than 100, as directed by the government, and spacing people out to maintain their distance, he said.

"That's easy enough to do.... our biggest problem is so many movies have been removed from upcoming release that we're struggling for new content to screen."

With no end in sight for the pandemic cinema-owners were hunkering down, and counting on the government's rescue package to help them retain staff members, he said.