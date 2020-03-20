The show must go on: Wellington theatre to livestream show due to coronavirus

Hugo Grrrl's show 'Princess Boy Wonder' will still go ahead at BATS theatre tonight - but this time, online via live stream.

The show must go on, and Wellington theatre BATS is pioneering a new normal by live streaming Friday night's performance online.

As the Fringe season comes to a close amid fears of coronavirus, many shows are cancelling or postponing their run, leaving artists out of pocket, and the communities out in the cold.

With BATS Theatre choosing to postpone scheduled performances from March 19, they needed a new way to bring live performance to the community.

The theatre will be trialling a pay-to-play performance tonight at 6.30pm with Hugo Grrrl's show Princess Boy Wonder.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF BATS Theatre is moving tonight's showing of Hugo Grrrl's 'Princess Boy Wonder' online due to coronavirus.

For $15, audiences can enjoy the cabaret performance live from their home, with ticket holders granted immediate access and the option available for anyone else to buy one and tune in.

BATS programme director Nick Zwart said the theatre had always been a place to innovate and experience new forms of performance.

"In keeping with that spirit, we will continue to create a space for artistic expression."

"With an ever changing performative landscape, we hope we can continue to connect the Wellington Community with live performance and in doing so also have the opportunity to showcase local and national talent on a lager global scale."

SUPPLIED BATS Theatre has been a stalwart of the Wellington theatre scene, shown here along with the infamous Pit Bar in 2005.

A Fringe spokesperson said the festival would continue to follow guidelines set by the The Ministry of Health, and heed the Prime Minister's announcements.

Many shows have been cancelled or postponed in the last week. For updates and information, check the NZ Fringe Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NZFringe/.

Those that could, would still be going ahead, including:

6:30pm SHE + THEY @ Aunty Dana's Op Shop

7pm Return of the Svens @ Tararua Tramping Club

7:30pm Uriele - Piano Music @ St Andrew's on The Terrace

7:30pm Anna Nicholson New Zealand Fringe Double Bill: Get Happy @ Fringe at the Gryphon

7:30pm Sorry For Your Loss @ Circa Theatre

*Check BATS Theatre's Facebook page www.facebook.com/BATSTheatre/ for information on the live stream.