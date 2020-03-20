Coronavirus: Don't panic buy soap, make it go further for next to nothing

Perfer liquid to bar soap? Here's how to make your bar soap go further and save $$$.

There are two kinds of people in the world - bar soapers and liquid soapers. Which kind are you?

I'm a liquid soaper, myself. It's just more hygienic and a lot less messy than bar soap. I'm not a fan of that soap scum and jelly that oozes out of soap when it sits in water. Yuck.

Now, we know soap and water knocks coronavirus on its behind and we've all been Good Kiwis, washing our hands at least five times a day. But as folks get more stressed about the situation and the panic buying and hoarding ramps up, some supermarkets may run out of either kind of soap.

KKN/STUFF Grate the soap - this is a bit messy but smells real good.

That doesn't have to mean you go without, in fact, you mustn't. So here's how to make a couple of bars of soap go much further for much less.

There are recipes for liquidising bar soap all over the internet, but this one is simple and takes about 20 minutes (not including cooling time).

It can make one bar of soap last for weeks - one blog reckoned up to a month, but that seems a little hopeful, especially when we should be washing our hands more frequently.

Another plus of having cheap liquid soap on hand, is being able to decant it into smaller bottles you can take with you, so you'll never be without soap when you need it.

KKN/STUFF Bars of soap get scungy in the soap dish. That's one reason I've always preferred liquid soap.

But the best thing about it is how cheap it is.

A good quality liquid hand soap can cost from $5 to $45 depending on the brand. With this recipe, three 200ml bottles costs about 50c as one or two bars can make about 5-6 cups of liquid soap.

INGREDIENTS:

KKN/STUFF Ordinary bars of soap can be converted into oodles of liquid soap that goes a lot further than one bar ever would.

A cheese grater

A bar of hard soap (scented or unscented)

4-5 cups of filtered water

An old lotion or soap pump bottle - cleaned with warm soapy water.

A funnel or pouring jug

Plastic is fine, but a glass bottle with a hard plastic pump, like this good looking amber glass bottle ($1.94) with a lotion pump (90c) from Arthur Holmes in Petone, would be better. Old Art also has smaller bottles for baby bags and purses.

KKN/STUFF All you need to make some liquid soap...

Some optional extras:

A couple of tablespoons of lotion - whatever you have to hand - aloe vera gel, or almond, olive or jojoba oil, to make the soap less drying.

Essential oils - but do your research first, some essential oils are not great on skin and others can be a bit toxic. Lavender, orange and rose are usually OK. You should only add a couple of drops. Less is more.

METHOD:

KKN/STUFF The soap is grated up so it will disolve better in the hot water. It's likely to clump up but just keep stirring.

Grate one block of hand soap into fine pieces.

In a saucepan, bring about 4-5 cups of water to the boil. Add the grated soap and stir until it is dissolved.

Take it off the heat and keep stirring for about 15 minutes, the liquid soap will get thicker, you can use a whisk to get it to combine and double the volume of soap. If it's too runny, add a little more grated soap and heat again. Too thick, add a little more water.

Add the lotion, aloe or essential oils. Keep whisking until they're well blended.

After that, cover the liquid and let it cool completely - over night is preferable - before pouring into your pump bottles.

Job's a good 'un!

If you don't want to make your own, here are my top five liquid soaps - all available to order online:

1. Aesop's Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash (500ml $49)

Yes, it's insanely expensive, but I bought it in September and not even a quarter is gone. Also, despite washing my hands four or five times a day with it, my skin is still soft and not tight and dry feeling. On top of that it smells divine. If you can afford it, it's money well spent.

2. Neal's Yard Remedies Geranium & Orange Hand Wash, from (200ml $26.73)

With it's uplifting aroma and gentle, moisturising properties, this gem from London is a real delight. Bonus points for coming in a glass bottle.

3. Real World Coconut & Lemongrass Hand Wash (500ml $38.50)

Coconut and lemon are a marvellous moisturising, bug killing, aromatic combo. Also comes in amber glass.

4. Terra Liquid Marseille Soap (1ltr $32.90)

This bottle is likely to last you 6 months if not more. A good bulk buy refill option for your plastic free bathroom. Also, soap d' Marseille is a sudsy classic.

5. Manuka Biotic's Refreshing Clean body wash (200mls $19.99)

Although not technically a hand wash, this stuff has two of my favourite things in it: Manuka and Kanuka essential oils. Native to NZ, these two antibacterial powerhouses are great for your skin and smell good too.