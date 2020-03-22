Coronavirus: How close is New Zealand to lockdowns?

There have been a further 14 coronavirus cases confirmed in New Zealand, taking the country's tally to 66.

The Ministry of Health says it will only encourage lockdowns in New Zealand if the local coronavirus situation changes dramatically.

But a public health expert believes a lockdown is critical sooner rather than later to fight the pandemic and save New Zealand from the catastrophic path of some other countries.

SUPPLIED Professor Michael Baker says a lockdown now would give the country a clear path forward.

For now, appeals for people to self-isolate and follow social distancing remain pivotal to Government coronavirus strategy. But outrage is brewing about people who flout self-isolation guidelines and can't seem to take social distancing advice.

As shutdowns loom in Australia, a comprehensive local lockdown now would offer New Zealand a "clear path forward", Professor Michael Baker told Stuff on Sunday.

Lockdowns would dramatically restrict Covid-19's ability to spread, he said, and were effective in places included the pandemic's birthplace, Wuhan.

But they came at severe cost to the economy, at least in the short-term.

Lockdowns vary worldwide but commonly involve banning all non-essential travel and shutting businesses other than those in healthcare and the food retail and supply chains.

"All I can do is convey the epidemiological rationale for doing it very rapidly," said Baker, from the University of Otago's Department of Public Health.

"The alternatives are pretty dire."

AAP Beachgoers at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday despite the threat of Covid-19.

The Government's new Covid alert system allows a level 3 alert, one up from the current level, to trigger restrictions on travel in areas with clusters or community transmission.

A group of doctors on Sunday urged the Government to immediately raise the alert level to its maximum, level 4.

Baker said a sharp, relatively short lockdown in New Zealand now could save the country from months-long lockdowns later.

He said the pandemic's escalation in Australia was especially concerning.

"Where Australia goes, we're going to follow because our population's very similar in how it behaves," Baker said.

As of 5pm Sunday, 1286 positive cases were confirmed in Australia, with seven deaths so far, cases doubling every three to four days, and the country's two most populous states heading to shut down non-essential services within 48 hours.

Pushing for a lockdown now meant pursuing a proactive "eradication strategy" which went further than the strategy commonly referred to as "flattening the curve".

Enforcing limits in social movement could essentially suffocate the virus' ability to spread, Baker said.

'NOWHERE TO GO'

"It basically gives the virus nowhere to go. We have been guilty of underestimating the virus and chasing the virus. This is a way of getting ahead of it."

Baker expected Government leaders were already preparing for lockdowns.

​He believed it was a matter of timing and taking into account logistical challenges, but said the sooner lockdowns came, the better.

"The Government's leadership is great, it's all just a matter of pros and cons of different strategies and timing."

Baker said he'd "be delighted" if a lockdown was announced immediately.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

"There is no good outcome out of this," economist Cameron Bagrie said on Sunday evening.

"Even as of today, the economic hit we're taking is massive. It's bigger than the Global Financial Crisis," he said.

But he said "Chicken Little" or catastrophic thinking was unhelpful.

Bagrie said New Zealand would get through the crisis, but it would be a very difficult economic landscape for at least 12 months, regardless of how soon any lockdown happened.

He said mature, sensible, decision-making was needed to steer the country through the toughest economic environment since World War II.

"This is our moment."

MARION VAN DIJK Economist Cameron Bagrie says New Zealand's in a lose-lose situation whether a lockdown happens now or later, but mature, sensible policy will help the country better navigate the crisis.

Bagrie said he hoped the Government was taking advice from a range of sources, including health and economic experts, and weighing up evidence from abroad.

"We're all going to have to lift our game to work through this. What we're trying to do is mitigate ... to make it less extreme, so fewer people lose their jobs."

He said society could conceivably let the pandemic simply "go bloody rife" but the human consequences would be disastrous.

Bagrie, previously chief economist at ANZ Bank, said the pace and unprecedented nature of the crisis made decision-making especially difficult.

OVERSEAS EVIDENCE

Some evidence suggests strict lockdowns in China and rigorous self-isolation enforcement elsewhere in east Asia was more successful than initially relaxed attitudes in some Western countries such as Italy, which now faces public health disasters even in its prosperous Lombardy region.

In South Korea, early development and stockpiling of test kits was cited as beneficial and the country has not generally resorted to lockdowns.

In Singapore, reports indicate lockdowns have not been enforced - but the island nation has tested extensively and imposed severe penalties on those who violate self-isolation.

In Singapore, people in self-isolation must not leave their residence for 14 days and can be fined or imprisoned for breaching the country's infectious diseases act.

In New Zealand, an Auckland woman with coronavirus told Stuff she was permitted to leave the house and go for walks in the neighbourhood.

LOCKDOWNS AN OPTION

The Ministry of Health told Stuff New Zealand still had a small number of Covid-19 cases, relative to other countries.

"We acknowledge the number is growing but all confirmed cases acquired their infection outside New Zealand, or are close household contacts of an imported case," a spokeswoman said.

The ministry said the likelihood of sustained transmission was moderate and the likelihood of widespread outbreaks was low.

Asked how many cases there would have to be before lockdowns were instituted, the ministry said it would make "appropriate decisions as and when required to best protect New Zealand citizens."

Only "significant changes" would inspire the ministry to start advising specific cities, towns and regions be locked down.

By 4pm Sunday, the vast majority of New Zealand's 66 confirmed cases involved international travellers, but community transmission had not been confirmed or ruled out for two cases, as close contact tracing continued.

Regardless, official focus in recent days on highlighting the apparent lack of community outbreak concerned epidemiologist Sir David Skegg​.

"Not nearly enough testing has been carried out so far," Skegg told Newsroom.co.nz.

"Since testing has been heavily skewed towards people who have been overseas recently, it is hardly surprising that most of the cases detected had links to overseas travel," he added.

Twelve hundred lab tests completed on Saturday brought the total number of completed tests to more than 6000.

ENCOURAGEMENT, OR ENFORCEMENT?

The current Covid alert level advises - but does not compel - people to self-isolate or practice social distancing, and appears vague on penalties for those who disregard guidance.

At least one community has lost patience.

Hicks Bay, where locals reportedly planned to set up checkpoints to bar outsiders.

In Hicks Bay near East Cape, locals promised to effectively lock down their community, citing a lack of faith in outsiders' adherence to social distancing and self-isolation advice.

And on Sunday a Victoria University of Wellington student started a petition imploring the institution to immediately move all lectures, laboratories and tutorials online.

Enforcing self-isolation presents health and safety challenges, but police assured Stuff that officers assigned to these duties would have adequate protection.

Police last week began spot checks on people supposed to be self-isolating.

"Where appropriate, our staff will use personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves," a police spokeswoman said.

"In addition to this, staff are also following Ministry of Health guidelines in regard to physical distance and good hygiene practices."

New Zealand's Health Act gives police powers to compel, enforce or ensure compliance with a medical officer of health's requirements, such as self-isolation, police added.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bus drivers taking the evacuees from China to Whangaparāoa.

The Act allows officers to do anything "reasonably necessary" and use force to help medical officers and prevent obstruction.

But people detained for breaching self-isolation or quarantine rules would have to be kept in environments where coronavirus transmission risks were minimised.

On Thursday, a court heard a suspected coronavirus carrier was being held at an Auckland police station.

Police later said the man was isolated while in custody and police liaised with health officials.

The person was granted bail, told to self-isolate at home, and it was then discovered he returned a negative Covid-19 result.

Corrections Association president Alan Whitley on Friday said anybody with coronavirus detained for breaching self-isolation should not be kept in jail.

Whitley said such a person would be better housed at a facility such as the Defence Force Whangaparāoa​ quarantine-capable facility.

If an existing inmate somehow got Covid-19, then Corrections would have to find a way to deal with it, Whitley said.

Ministry of Health chief executive Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday said people who knew of travellers who weren't properly self-isolating should notify Customs or Healthline (0800 611 116).

Stephen Vaughan of Immigration New Zealand said all visa holders must comply with Ministry of Health instructions, including the instruction to self-isolate.

He said travellers who wilfully failed to comply could be made liable for deportation, as two visitors from South East Asia were last week.

EXTRAORDINARY MESSAGE

Regardless of how soon any lockdown might happen, the Government told businesses on Sunday it wanted to relax some competition rules in the fight against coronavirus.

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi asked the Commerce Commission to be more flexible than normal around letting businesses work together and share resources during the Covid-19 response.

SUPPLIED Kris Faafoi has persuaded the Commerce Commission to take extraordinary steps to relax rules around business co-operation.

"Now is not the time for strict competition rules to get in the way of common sense and legitimate collaboration as business responds to Covid-19," Faafoi said.

Commission Chair Anna Rawlings welcomed Faafoi's request and told businesses: "If you need to work with your competitors to share staff or distribution networks or take other measures to ensure security of supply, you are able to do this."



But she warned the Commission would not tolerate non-essential collusion or anti-competitive behaviour.

"This includes sharing information on pricing or strategy where it isn't necessary in the current situation."

