Coronavirus: 67,000 job losses predicted across NZ

Job losses could reach 67,000 as coronavirus sees international tourism dry up and consumers pocket their wallets.

Tourism, hospitality, retail, forestry and transport sectors are all expecting to shed thousands of workers with claims 5000 jobs are on the line unless there is immediate assistance for 65 large tourism businesses facing full or partial closure.

They include Sudima Hotels which employs 450 staff, and chief operating officer Les Morgan is feeling desperate. "The prospect of making hundreds of my colleagues redundant is almost too much to bear."

supplied Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell hopes some of his workers can be employed on the Department of Conservation estate until tourism picks up again. "We have this fit, young, strong workforce of people that would be ideally suited to go do and that work."

Westpac NZ chief economist Dominick​ Stephens expects unemployment to rise from 4 per cent to 5.5 per cent, or 45,000 people, but he said the drop in jobs could run to 67,000 when "shadow unemployment" was taken into account.

"To be defined as unemployed you need to be available for work and actively looking for work, and not everybody who loses their job meets those conditions.

"A high school kid working in a cafe at weekends is sure to be laid off, but he or she won't be counted as unemployed."

The total border closure for foreign visitors, a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people, social distancing to prevent infection and jittery consumers worried about job security are all having an impact.

Ultimately all industries all over the country would be affected, Stephens said, as businesses suffered a drop in revenue, including those providing services to the tourism industry.

"People who build facilities for them, sell supplies to them, people who do their accounts, provide uniforms for operators, the mechanics that fix the tour buses, people who supply paper napkins to cafes."

SUPPLIED Westpac NZ chief economist Dominick Stephens says the Government's rescue package is effectively paying a chunk of the wage bill for 750,000 workers, a third of the workforce. "That's incredibly expensive and the Government can't afford to do that for very long without debt spiralling out of control."

Hotels are moth balling rooms or closing their doors completely in part because the Government's $12.1b rescue package announced on Tuesday capped wage subsidies at $150,000, effectively covering 21 staff for 12 weeks.

Last year, according to Statistics NZ, there were 16,431 businesses with 20 staff or more, and between them they employed 1.6 million people.

The Government has committed to talk to larger companies about further assistance on an individual basis, but that help may come too late with lay offs and closures already underway.

STUFF Haka Tours founder Ryan Sanders says he needs a cash injection to save some of the 180 workers running his education and adventure tours, and eight hotels and lodges, most of which are likely to close over the winter. The wage subsidy "didn't even touch the sides" and his big issue was how to pay $250,000 a month lease costs for his commercial premises.

Morgan said occupancy at Sudima's Rotorua hotel had dropped to just five per cent, and with plans for only 40 of the 250 rooms to remain open, staff numbers would be cut back to cover basic maintenance and security.

"I'm almost at the stage of begging them [to extend the wage subsidy]. We desperately need assistance and we need it yesterday.

The New Zealand Restaurant Association said 340 staff had already been laid off, 30 hospitality businesses had closed, and a further 200 were considering their options.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said retailers were cutting hours and some were looking at closure. "During the GFC in 2008 10,000 people in retail lost their jobs and I think this could be more substantial than that."

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF The Restaurant Association says so far 30 businesses have closed and hundreds are teetering on the brink. The industry employs more than 130,000 and association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the extent of future job losses depended on whether there was additional Government assistance and limits on public gatherings. (File photo)

In the transport sector Air NZ has forecast it could need to reduce its 12,500 workforce by up to a third.

Hundreds of Kiwis working for Qantas, Jet Star and Virgin Australia are also affected by the airlines' suspension of international flights.

﻿The rental car industry estimates more than 1700 jobs were at risk over the next month or so, and chief executive of the Bus and Coach Association Pim Borren​ said many of the 1800-plus tour coach drivers had had their hours reduced by up to 80 per cent.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF A downturn in orders from China has hit the forestry industry hard and up to 1200 forestry contractor employees are now out of work.

"Since the tour coach business has virtually dried up completely potentially all of the drivers will be laid off over time."

Borren said large bus companies able to redeploy drivers from tours to urban bus driving were already working on this option.

Meanwhile the forestry industry believes up to 1200 workers have lost their jobs with contractors planting and harvesting trees and building forestry roads.

Chief executive of the Forest Industry Contractors Association, Prue Younger, said that did not include log truck drivers losing work.

Although Gisborne was initially the hardest hit, she said the impact was being felt across the country because many owners of small woodlots had decided to sit on them until log prices improved.

As part of the Government's redeployment package $28m is going into helping Gisborne forestry workers move into hazardous tree removal and conservation work.

Redeployment is also being explored for tourism workers and Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell has talked to the Department of Conservation about some of his 52 remaining staff working on the Crown estate.

But Stephens believes the Government will have to consider loan guarantee schemes to encourage banks to lend working capital to large and medium-sized businesses that might not otherwise survive the catastrophic shock delivered by coronavirus.

​But it would be important to carefully assess those it was worth saving and not everyone would make the cut.

"You don't want perfectly good firms to fold just because there was a temporary interruption to economic activity; that's just wasteful.

"But you need to sort the wheat from the chaff, you don't want to provide funds to charlatans, cheaters or incompetent operators."