Coronavirus: Getting the facts right is key says Minister of Pacific Peoples

Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

The Minister of Pacific Island Peoples has compared the covid-19 pandemic to a world war in his bid to slow transmission within the Pacific.

As the virus spreads to the Pacific's most vulnerable, Minister Aupito William Sio is calling for pacific communities to rethink and change behaviours during this crisis.

The minister's call comes in the aftermath of a health crisis that plagued Sio's country of birth Samoa who just recently dealt with a measles outbreak that claimed 83 lives, the majority children. He said lessons learnt during the outbreak has better prepared his home country.



Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio compared the pandemic to going into a world war (file photo).

There now are 28 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Pacific countries and territories, with another 26 in the US state of Hawai'i, while many more are awaiting test results.

Fiji has declared its first case and in Guam, which has been hit badly, the number of cases has risen to 17.

Samoa announced 8 suspected cases Saturday.

Samoa and Tonga have declared a state of emergency in response to the threat.

New Zealand has 52 confirmed cases.

Sio said his message was not to cause alarm but to be clear about the seriousness of the matter.

He wanted the message to be clear and concise to protect the health and wellbeing of those in the Pacific nations and at home.

"Imagine that this is World War and the first priority is to keep ourselves safe," he said.

"To do that we just need to stay where we are and if we love our families back in the islands the best thing that we can do is to stay where we are and try not to reach out.

"These are difficult and different times, we need to renew our thinking about how we conduct all of our affairs so that's been the constant message."

The Ministry of Pacific Peoples is forming a Pacific advisory group to ensure correct messages are being absorbed and understood by the wider Pacific community.

Sio said getting the right health messages to the right leaders was imperative to combat unqualified messaging, similar to the anti-vaxxers who spread unsubstantiated information about the measles vaccine in Samoa during the measles crisis.

"The reason why I'm emphasising this one source of information and the truth, is so that our people aren't susceptible to the fake news happening on social media," Sio said.

"Look to the government, they look to the Ministry of Health for that one source of truth to help guide them, to prepare them for for what is happening and to help everybody keep themselves safe."

And the Samoan Government are taking no risks, calling a State of Emergency reminiscent of the nation-wide shutdown in December during the measles outbreak.

The order includes banning all travellers except returning Samoan citizens, restrictions on public gatherings to a total of five, public transport carrying more than five people is to be temporarily halted and nightclubs, restaurants and cinemas will be closed.

The over 60 age group have been told to remain at home unless seeking medical attention and travel to the island of Savai'i has been reduced to three days a week.

Non-essential public servants will have their hours reduced.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Just four months ago the Samoan Government shutdown the country during a measles outbreak. They have now declared another State of Emergency to combat the coronavirus (file photo)

Sio praised the Samoan Government's swift action.

"I was there ... on the 12th of March and I thought that the Samoan Government were a lot more stricter," he said.

"Apia town area looked like a ghost town. So I think they're raising it to a different level they've learnt the lessons, I think, from the measles.



"This pandemic is different because with the measles at least you had a vaccine, with Covid-19 there is no vaccine at the moment. And so they've elevated their level of urgency because I think they're worried about the possibility of it spreading, if there is a confirmed case.

"I think the message is getting through. I know it has sunk through. I think there's an elevated level of awareness, more so in Samoa."

In light of the pandemic the World Health Organisation's Health Emergency Operations Committee (HEOC) which was established to manage the measles outbreak response, has now shifted gears to COVID-19.



Earlier this month Dr Rasul Baghirov, WHO Representative for Samoa, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau said "all countries under the country office's purview will continue to receive technical support to build their capacity in clinical management, risk assessments and risk communications as part of COVID-19 country preparations."

Sio said announcements will be made by the Government about assistance packages to the Pacific in the near future.