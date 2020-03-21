Coronavirus: Kiwis in Spain share their experiences of life in lockdown

Four weeks ago, Pierre deBaas had a strong hunch the coronavirus was about to hit his adopted country hard.

China was still the epicentre of the virus at the time, with daily life in Spain, and broader Europe, yet to be disrupted. Watching the situation in China unfold however, deBaas, an Aucklander who moved to Valencia in 2017, felt sure it was only a matter of time before it wreaked similar havoc in Spain.

"I follow my gut feelings most of the time but four weeks ago it was so strong I sat my husband Yohe down and explained what was going to happen," he says. "I told him we would be in lockdown within a month and the stock market would collapse."

PIERRE DABAAS Pierre, pictured left with husband Yohe, felt certain four weeks ago that Spain would enter lockdown.

Yohe laughed at him and made it clear he thought deBaas was being paranoid but agreed to head down to the local pharmacy to stock up on face masks, hand sanitiser and paracetamol.

PIERRE DABAAS People were partying in the streets of Valencia as late as last week, Pierre says.

"Then after work I said we needed to go to the local supermarket and do a massive shop. Because I had a very big feeling things weren't right... So we bought two shopping trolleys full of everything that would last us a few months: rice, pasta, sauces, canned food, toothpaste, soap, lots of wine, frozen foods..."

A week later, Valencia's annual Las Fallas festival, which typically attracts millions of tourists, kicked off and, while others happily gathered at the marina near the couple's apartment to watch the fireworks, deBaas felt uncharacteristically "freaked out" by being part of a crowd, so he and Yohe watched from their terrace.

ALBERTO SAIZ/AP Workers place a mask on a figure for the cancelled Las Fallas festival.

Most of deBaas' clients seemed fairly blasé about the virus at this stage, dismissing it as "just the flu". He, by contrast, was so "rattled" he took to bleaching the salon after each client "just in case" and bought double the normal amount of food at each weekly shop.

In early March, with Las Fallas celebrations in full swing, deBaas says "nobody seemed worried but me… The streets were full of thousands and thousands of Spanish and tourists partying in the streets… It was so crazy as coronavirus was dominating the news by then."

By March 14, the situation in Spain had become so dire the government canned the rest of the festival.

"It was like a button had been pushed… Every day up until [then] the streets were full of people partying in the streets day and night. And then bang! Panic set in. The streets were empty. Clients started to cancel. It was like a ghost town. It was creepy."

PIERRE DEBASS Pierre and Yohe on their first day in quarantine in Valencia.

deBaas had a client who had flown in from Holland that day and, after her flight and many others were cancelled, she hired a car to drive back, reaching Holland just before borders closed.

With the death toll soaring, Spain - the worst affected country in Europe after Italy with 11,178 confirmed cases as of March 18 and 491 deaths - has since declared a state of emergency and entered partial lockdown, closing schools and public spaces and telling residents they can only leave their homes to go to work and buy essentials such as food and medicine. Fines for disobeying range from €600 (NZ$1100) to €60,000 (NZ$112,700).

"It's really weird not being allowed on the streets," deBaas says. "The police patrol often but we do see lots of people, especially old, going for walks. But it's like watching zombies as they all avoid each other… The supermarkets are open but have lines of people standing one metre apart and only 40 people are allowed in at one time. The people in the streets look scared."

deBaas says he and Yohe, who is from Venezuela, "feel as safe as we can be" and are faring well thanks to their stockpile of food and wine.

"I really don't think it's any safer in New Zealand. Yohe and I are just trying to go with the flow and enjoy each other's company. Today we will enjoy wine on the terrace… My biggest worry is all the homeless people on the streets. We have been told it will be two weeks at home but I think it will be longer."

Many are fearful of the virus' effect on the work and business, however - deBaas included.

"We are in the same boat only we are grateful to be mortgage- and debt-free. Otherwise, I think I'd be in extreme panic."

SIMON MCGINLEY 'Being stuck at home does make me feel a little bit trapped,' Simon McGinley says.

'It felt like we were getting ready for war'

Sending schoolchildren home indefinitely the day before Spain went into lockdown, Kiwi teacher Simon McGinley felt like he was preparing for an attack.

Schools around Spain closed their doors before the country of 47 million went into lockdown, with those in Andalusia, where McGinley lives, among the last to do so.

"Friday was a very surreal day at the school where I work," the former Aucklander says. "The kids seemed both excited at not having to come in for at least two weeks and scared. Sending them home with all their books and materials and trying to get them set up online felt like we were getting ready for war or an invasion."

Like deBaas and other Spanish residents, McGinley has been more or less confined to his home for several days.

"Everything has pretty much ground to a halt," he says, noting that even parks, nature reserves and beaches have been closed.

GETTY Madrid in lockdown.

"I live in a small town and it's very quiet. The military has been deployed in bigger cities and, from what I've seen on the news and social media, there is a big police presence on the streets. Some people won't stay in their houses. But those people have started to get fined...

"Being stuck at home does make me feel a little bit trapped. We're only a couple of days in and have got at least two weeks of this."

McGinley has also begun questioning whether he should remain in Spain.

"At this stage I don't think it's completely necessary to go back to Auckland, but I'm beginning to feel a little bit stranded now… It would be nice to know I could get home if I needed to. But it's all changing so quickly it seeks likely that more restrictions and travel bans will be put in place…"

'Best to focus on one day at a time'

Catherine Frankum, who moved to the Andalusian city of Huelva from Hawke's Bay in 2019, says life as she knew it ended a week ago when the English academy she works for closed its doors - just before the country went into locakdown.

Frankum and her Spanish boyfriend Pablo have tried to maintain as much of a routine as possible, exercising first thing and forgoing social media and "unnecessary technology" in the mornings so they can "be productive". She practices her Spanish, he his English and they read and spend time together playing board games or with their cat Thor.

In the afternoons, he goes to work in a pet store while she devotes herself to the work she is doing for local startup NutraSign. Having the extra time to do this is, she feels, is "a great opportunity".

The couple has survived on the "big shop" they did before the country went into lockdown and an online delivery, but will have to venture to the supermarket soon.

"This will be done with extreme care and rigorous hand washing afterwards!"

While Frankum has always planned on returning to New Zealand eventually, Spain is still home for her for the time being.

SUPPLIED Catherine Frankum against a backdrop of deserted streets around her apartment.

"Right now I couldn't imagine anything worse than travelling… and I certainly wouldn't want to bring more of the virus to New Zealand. We have no idea how long this will all go on for but the best is to just focus on one day at a time because everything can change so quickly."

She is unsure yet whether she and Pablo's planned trip to New Zealand in August will go ahead, but is confident they will both make it to Aotearoa in the not-too-distant future.

"The moment all of this passes, I want to show him the beautiful country I call home and hopefully one day he too will call it home."

'I miss my family'

Like McGinley, Hamish Couper, from Napier, is also feeling a bit trapped in Andalusia, particularly with drastically reduced flights.

"The towns are like ghost towns with everybody staying indoors… [and there are] long queues at the supermarkets with everyone panic buying," he says of life in the city of La Linea de la Concepcion.

Working in Gibraltar, Couper must prove that he has employment in the British overseas territory before being allowed to enter each day, and prove his Spanish citizenship before being allowed back.

SUPPLIED Hamish Couper feels he has little choice but to weather the storm in Spain for the time being.

Couper is also considering returning to New Zealand, but he feels it's best for he and his family to stay put and "weather the storm" at present.

"I miss my family in New Zealand and would like to be with them in these uncertain times, but international flights are starting to prove difficult to come by."

The '8pm applause'

As in Italy, where citizens have taken to singing from their balconies during the nationwide lockdown, Spanish residents are also doing what they can to boost morale during this difficult time.

Says McGinley: "The highlight of the day has now become the 8pm applause. Every night people go on their balconies and open their front doors and clap for all the people who are still working to keep the country running."

It's something Frankum and deBaas look forward to each day too.

"It is a great feeling to hear everyone clapping; the way it starts off as a clap faint in the distance and then before you know it everyone is joining in," says Frankum, adding that others play music from their balconies, give concerts and host exercise events.

GETTY Applauding those keeping the country going from the balcony has become a daily routine.

"In general, the atmosphere here is very high. I feel very lucky to form a part of this community and… that I am here in Huelva and not one of the [harder hit] regions such as Madrid."

deBaas, meanwhile, says the first time he heard the clapping, he had tears in his eyes.

"It was so beautiful and you felt like you belonged."