Coronavirus: Christchurch Airport confident it can stay open despite $5m overheads

Sharon Couling arrived back in Christchurch from Melbourne on March 20, 2020, and is prepared to self-isolate for 14 days.

Christchurch Airport will remain open at a cost of more than $1 million a week despite drastically reduced passenger numbers.

New Zealand's borders are closed to overseas travellers and airlines have slashed schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport's chief executive, Malcolm Johns, said the cost impacts had not been calculated but would be significant. Though it cost $5m a month to keep the airport open, he had no concerns about paying the bills.

There was not a lot of flexibility with costs as they still had responsibilities such as health and safety and providing a fire service.

"It really is the same amount of resource to have it open for one commercial flight a day as 1000 commercial flights a day."

This week, the Government announced it would refund aviation charges for items such air traffic control, Customs, and biosecurity to help keep airlines afloat and airports open. It will also bail out Air New Zealand with a $900m loan.

Johns said there was already "virtually nobody" coming through the international terminal, and domestic passenger numbers were expected to halve in the next month, but freight was steady.

"Air freight has held up through this – it's really passengers that have changed."

He said a lot of freight travelled through Christchurch Airport daily, mostly to or from Sydney and Singapore, with the equivalent of two Boeing 777s worth of freight crossing the Tasman each day.

Freight leaving was largely perishables and high value products, while incoming goods included health supplies and components for industries like agriculture and transport.

The airport, three-quarters owned by the city council and a quarter by the Government, has assets of $1.7 billion and made a $67m pre-tax profit from revenue of $187m in the past financial year. Seven million passengers went through its gates.

Johns said as well as having a large balance sheet, they had learned lessons from the Christchurch earthquakes.

That experience had shown that remaining open created the best opportunities for the region's recovery, and freight services were essential.

The airport would meet individually with the 250-odd businesses on the airport campus to discuss what support it could offer.

Johns said there was a risk some of the businesses would decide they could not continue. They had a lot of space available, which would be used to park planes and vehicles for the affected businesses, he said.

How the airport would operate in the next month or so was being worked out now. The airport would not rush decisions, Johns said.

Almost 651,000 passengers, both domestic and international, went through Christchurch Airport in March last year.

In the past seven days, 166 domestic and 26 international flights took off and landed at Christchurch Airport. That was an 8 per cent drop compared to the same period the previous year, when 178 domestic and 30 international flights took off and landed.

Though the domestic terminal was still bustling on Friday afternoon, it was quiet at the international arrivals end.

Sharon Couling had flown in from Melbourne after visiting her mum. There was fewer than 20 passengers on the flight.

She said Customs had been quite thorough in explaining self-isolation and had given her "a whole lot of paperwork" that said what to do and who to call if she needed help.

Couling was not worried about going into self-isolation as she had "a lot of toilet paper, Sky TV, food" and friends who could help her if she needed anything.

Karissa van Rensburg flew from Christchurch to Auckland after visiting the garden city for a work trip. She works in the architectural industry.

She said she was "a bit uncomfortable" flying domestically. She wore a face mask and rubber gloves to protect herself, and had been washing her hands as much as possible and using hand sanitiser.

Van Rensburg said she was limiting some of the things she would normally do, like going to cafes, and trying to limit contact with others generally outside of work requirements.

LYTTELTON PORT TAKES PRECAUTIONS

Lyttelton Port of Christchurch has sent out a statement saying it "has a responsibility to ensure we continue to operate".

It said the port was "a critical piece of lifeline infrastructure for the Canterbury region" as it handled crucial supplies like fuel and food.

The port has barred non-essential visitors from its facilities and moved some key staff members to working in isolation.

It is prohibiting shore leave for all international vessels that were not in New Zealand waters by 12am March 16 and are not accepting vessels that have been to areas identified for the World Health Organisation or the Ministry of Health as high risk.

