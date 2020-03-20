Coronavirus: Kiwi travellers' scramble to get out of Argentina

Passengers arriving back into New Zealand at Auckland International arrival terminal after the PM closed the borders at 11:59pm last night.

Christchurch man Wayne Rollinson is hoping he's found a way to get himself and his travelling companions out of Argentina after Air New Zealand suddenly suspended its Buenos Aires to Auckland service on Thursday.

It cost Rollinson $16,000 to get economy-class tickets on Latam Airlines for himself, son Henri and partner Nicolas, leaving Buenos Aires Saturday evening (Friday night local time) and returning to Auckland via Santiago.

Before it suddenly stopped its service, as the coronavirus pandemic causes chaos around the world, Air NZ was saying it would keep flying the route until March 30.

Rollinson's group were originally due to fly out of Argentina on March 27, but as the pandemic crisis developed he brought the bookings forward to March 23.

He said he contacted Air New Zealand earlier in the day that the Buenos Aires route was suddenly suspended. "They assured me all was OK and not to worry as flights will continue until 30th March," Rollinson said.

He was disappointed in what he felt was a lack of support from both Air NZ and the NZ Government, and decided to talk about his situation to try to draw attention to the plight of Kiwi travellers around the world.

SUPPLIED Wayne Rollinson, right, pictured with son Henri, centre, and partner Nicolas, is disappointed at a lack of support from the Government and Air NZ after the airline suddenly suspended its Auckland-Buenos Aires service.

He first found out about the suspension of the Auckland-Buenos Aires route through a Stuff article. He was later told on the Air NZ app that the airline was reviewing its options. A few hours later the airline said the tickets would be refunded.

"It's just the way they've done it," Rollinson said, explaining his frustration. He was also bemused that Argentinian airlines were bringing that country's people back from around the world, "yet in New Zealand our aircraft are just parked up".

He had tried but failed to get through to the New Zealand Embassy in Argentina two days ago. He had then phoned the number in New Zealand for citizens needing help.

"I got a chap in Wellington who said, I've got your name and passport numbers - which I gave to him - and good luck," Rollinson said.

"They should have been giving out better information."

Jack Jones/Supplied Jack Jones is stuck Cusco, Peru, after the country shut its borders.

There should have at least been reassurance that the Government was working out how to get New Zealanders home, Rollinson said. Now he was anxiously waiting to catch the flight home.

"I'm still feeling nervous. I've done as much as I could to get back to New Zealand, hence spending 16 grand. I just need to get me and my family home.

"I will have a big smile and hug the rest of my family when I get on that airplane tomorrow night."

Asked for comment on Friday, Air New Zealand referred to its Thursday statement announcing the suspension of the Auckland-Buenos Aires service. In that statement, the airline said it had brought the move forward following border measures, which posed significant crew logistics and operational challenges.

In a market announcement on Friday, the airline said it was working with the Government to ensure key services could be provided, including repatriation flights and maintaining critical cargo transport lines.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Government was putting plans in place to bring New Zealanders back from overseas. It may be possible to "send them to one place where we could get a plane to them and bring them home", Peters said.

On Friday a spokesperson for Peters said the Government was considering all options and no decisions had been made.