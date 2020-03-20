Coronavirus: 'Call to Arms' for retired doctors and nurses to help hospitals fight infection

Extra doctors and nurses were needed to fill gaps in the new coronavirus fever clinics opening around the country, as well as back-filling vacant roles in the country's hospitals.

An army of retired doctors and nurses is being rallied to come to the aid of New Zealand hospitals.

Queenstown-based Dr Sam Hazledine, who owns Australasia's largest medical recruitment company, is behind a "call to arms" for retired medical professionals to step back into the industry as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

﻿Hazledine's company MedWorld will work alongside MedRecruit and the Ministry of Health on the national campaign, which launches on Saturday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Queenstown-based Dr Sam Hazledine is behind a "call to arms" for New Zealand's retired and semi-retired doctors and nurses to step up and help hospitals fight the impending Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand for trained doctors and nurses would be "unprecedented", he said.

"Make no mistake, we are facing the biggest crisis of our time. We need all willing and available qualified health professionals to step out of retirement, semi-retirement or extended leave and make themselves available to assist where needed."

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Retired doctor Colin Mantell, Professor Emeritus University of Auckland, supports the idea of encouraging retired and semi-retired doctors and nurses to help hospitals fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Extra doctors and nurses were needed to fill gaps in the new coronavirus fever clinics opening around the country, as well as back-filling vacant roles in the country's hospitals.

"How many more doctors and nurses do we need? More, as many as we can find and fast. We are currently experiencing 'calm before the storm'. It's vital we build our staffing capacity before we actually need it, not once it's too late as we're seeing in countries like Italy."

Retired doctor Colin Mantell, Professor Emeritus University of Auckland, said while he was not equipped for returning to the workforce, the idea was "sound".

"If this was a war, we would be doing exactly the same. You can't graduate people any quicker so it's sound to get people still capable of doing the job who can slot in. Even if it's just for limited shifts.

"I think it is a good idea [but] I would not consider it ... It's nearly 16 years since I last practised."

Figures from Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners show 200 former GPs could return, while Ministry of Health figures show 136 GPs have stopped practising in the past year.

Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier told Stuff the ministry was working with the Medical Council and Nursing Council on plans to accelerate the recertification process for former health professionals if needed.

Qualified doctors and nurses interested in answering the recruitment call are encouraged to go to the MedWorld website.

