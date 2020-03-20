Coronavirus: More Christchurch events on the chopping block

Jaimee Rachinger and Matt Ridenton embrace after battling the freezing weather conditions at the 2019 Christchurch Marathon.

More events are over after mass gatherings limit were reduced to 100 as efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus continue. Here are the latest casualties:

Christchurch Marathon not going ahead:

The 2020 ASB Christchurch Marathon, scheduled for May 31, has been postponed to 2021.

All current entrants will be rolled over to the 2021 event. Entry fees already taken are non-refundable, but have been rolled over to next year.

People could find more updates on the marathon Facebook page.

Court Theatre cancels more shows:

The Court Theatre has cancelled a planned run of the show Lysander's Aunty, which was due to open on March 28 and run until April 18.

The cancellation was made in response to the announcement on Thursday by the Ministry of Health limiting all indoor gatherings to 100 people or less.

Upcoming seasons of Hir, The Ferocious Animals Petting Zoo and the April performance of The Early Early Late Show had already been cancelled by the theatre.

Single Fin Mingle

The Single Fin Mingle surfing event has been postponed from Saturday until a later date this year. All entries and tickets will be refundable or carried over until the new event.

Te Pae still planning for October opening:

Christchurch's Convention Centre Te Pae is still planning for its scheduled October opening, with no cancellations to date, manager Ross Steele said.

Canterbury Museum open as normal

Canterbury Museum and Quake City, its special exhibition telling stories of the Canterbury earthquakes, are open and operating as normal. This includes the museum cafe and store. Museum Director Anthony Wright said anyone unwell or who had returned from overseas in the last 14 days should stay away. The museum has increased its daily cleaning regime, he said. Any changes would be posted on the museum website.

If you have an event that should be added to this list please email: reporters@press.co.nz

