Coronavirus: Prince Harry says Invictus Games off until next year

Twenty two New Zealand athletes will have to wait another 12 months to compete on the world stage following the postponement of the Invictus Games.

The Games for wounded, injured or ill current and former servicemen and women was due to be held in the Netherlands in May.

Invictus Games patron Prince Harry shared the news that the Games would be postponed until next year via a video on Twitter on Friday (New Zealand time). No dates were given.

The decision was made in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Five hundred athletes from 19 countries competing in 10 different adaptive sports were due to arrive in The Hague on May 9.

The Duke of Sussex has asked all athletes to "maintain focus" as they prepare for 2021.

SAMIR HUSSEIN/WIRE Prince Harry, right, watches the wheelchair basketball at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

He said postponing the game was the "safest option", after investigating alternatives over the last few weeks.

"This was an incredibly hard decision for us to make and I am so grateful for everyone who's worked so hard over the past few weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way in a safe way," he said.

"I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need."

The postponement does have a silver lining, however.

NZDF The New Zealand cycling team for the now postponed 2020 Invictus Games

"The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter - even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness.

"So in that sense I am really excited about the games next year. I am sorry that we couldn't provide this for you."

Harry also called on participants to be active in their communities during this time of uncertainty, particularly supporting those who were most vulnerable during social isolation.

NZDF The New Zealand Invictus Games team training hard

"You know who to look out for," he said.

"Take care and look after yourselves."

Among the Kiwi contingent is Captain Buffy Little. She said while it's disappointing the games have been postponed it gives the team some certainty around the future.

She is currently in self-isolation after returning from holiday this week but will be "smashing out" some time on her bike and keeping up her fitness in preparation for the Games in 2021.

"The team's been amazingly supportive of each other," she said. "We've got to... carry on and keep our heads up."

Little said the team has been in good spirits following today's announcement as they remember the core values of the Games. "Recover through sport... it's important during this uncertain patch," she said.

Head of Mission Commodore Mat Williams said the decision to postpone the games was "responsible".

The decision impacts not only athletes, but their families and support staff.

He's not too sure what will be next for the team. They are going to "pause" and reassess training schedules and camps to align with the government and Ministry of Health advice.

But he knows whatever is to come, the athletes have 2021 to look forward to.

"They are an incredibly positive group," he said.