Coronavirus: Listen to experts, not rumours

EDITORIAL: Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts. That quote was attributed to Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a US politician and adviser to various presidents, and while we apologise for the male bias – women are also entitled to opinions but not their own facts – it is more useful now than when he coined it.

In a time of social media, everyone is their own broadcaster, news editor and opinion columnist. The commentary business has been a growth industry even in otherwise challenged media companies. The ability to improvise a two-minute homily on breakfast TV or radio has somehow become more valued than the actual expertise that should produce such opinions. But celebrity is not the same thing as expertise.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses online rumours of a lockdown while in Rotorua with Grant Robertson, left, and Tamati Coffey.

None of this is exactly new. Nor is it breaking news that there are online actors concerned with creating and circulating as much disinformation as possible, who exploit crises for political ends. But as we face a global health crisis, it is more important than ever that we sift through information for truth and discard the rest.

Of course it doesn't help that those who should be most reliable are sometimes not, even when matters of life and death are concerned. When US President Donald Trump claimed during a White House briefing this week that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the drug chloroquine to treat coronavirus, the FDA was forced to issue a statement clarifying that no drugs have been approved for coronavirus.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Countrywide lockdown speculation dismissed by Prime Minister

* Coronavirus: New Zealand government raises travel advice to highest level - 'do not travel'

* Government advises that all large events should be canned

Post-truth politics seemed like fun and games until it was about something deadly serious. Locally, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to deny persistent rumours that the country was about to go into lockdown on Thursday.

The rumour was reportedly traced to a fake text that had gone viral – no pun intended – after starting in Malaysia and moving through Australia. The text said the information came from a Cabinet insider who told of a lockdown.

"Dismiss everything else," Ardern said firmly. "We will continue to be your single source of truth."

In normal times, that would sound totalitarian, but these are not normal times. A lockdown would create massive social anxiety and induce panic, and not just the kind of panic already seen in the aisles of supermarkets. While New Zealand is lucky in that we still have trust in government and our institutions, and a largely responsible media, this week there has been a clamour for the Government to do more, often from people with no obvious background in health policy or epidemiology.

Differences of opinion are to be cherished and welcomed, and no-one wants to see the curtailment of free speech during a crisis, but there are also serious questions to ask about the point at which uninformed opinions become actively irresponsible.

If you believed a coronavirus cure was imminent after listening to the president of the United States, that would change your behaviour and risk the health of others. If you were convinced a lockdown was coming, that too would change your behaviour and affect others.

While it is inevitable that people feel worried and uncertain in times like these, it is vital that we think harder about what we read and hear, and what we choose to share with others.

There is a handy rule of thumb. If you want to tell others what they should do during a health crisis, it helps to have the word "doctor" before your name.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.