Coronavirus: Can New Zealand follow Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong in containing the spread?

As coronavirus runs rampant around the globe, several Asian countries have managed to limit its spread within their borders. Experts say New Zealand still has the chance to follow their lead, but it may require drastic measures. MICHAEL WRIGHT reports.

As New Zealand rushes to contain the spread of coronavirus, Kiwis have quickly become very familiar with some hitherto unfamiliar ideas. "Flatten the curve" entered our lexicon. We accepted unprecedented restrictions on our ability to travel and gather in large groups.

And we have been told, over and over again, that there are certain countries in the world whose actions we must now emulate if we are to keep the effects of a pandemic on our society and economy to a minimum. Those countries, in no particular order, are Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Each country has faced the threat of Covid-19 for much longer than New Zealand, with the added challenges of greater population density and proximity to mainland China, where the virus originated. While other nations have watched their infection rates and death tolls soar, these three have managed to keep case numbers admirably low.

By March 20, Singapore, which identified its first case two months earlier, sat at just 345 cases reported to the World Health Organisation and no deaths. Hong Kong (208 cases, four deaths) and Taiwan (108, one death) were even further down the list. New Zealand, which as of March 20 has no confirmed cases of community transmission, is in the enviable position of being able to follow these trajectories and contain a virus that is rampant in many Western countries.

How we might do that isn't exactly clear. Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong have each taken slightly different approaches to keeping a lid on things. One commonality was something else we've heard a lot about in recent days: contact tracing. Identifying and isolating everyone an infected person might have come into contact with as quickly as possible.

Singapore was able to identify individual church services, gyms and even private dinners with clusters of cases this way. Its Ministry of Health website has comprehensive information about every coronavirus patient. If they were infected overseas or by local transmission, and, if it was the latter, where that transmission happened.

CHIANG YING-YING/AP Commuters wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus on public transport in Taipei, Taiwan.

New Zealand is already doing contact tracing and working on boosting capacity. University of Otago public health expert Professor Michael Baker says this is crucial. Every resource possible should be thrown at it. "Not the kitchen sink," Baker said, "The whole house."

Once contact tracing gets away on you, it can't be reined in. The number of people you need to identify, find and isolate grows exponentially, like a virus.

Testing for coronavirus is another one. New Zealand has been a slow starter here, a "potential bottleneck" Baker said, but is ramping up now, opening testing stations across the country.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practice president Samantha Murton was confident the current testing criteria would catch new cases and did not need to be broader.

Testing was under way for those with clinical symptoms who had recently been overseas or in close or casual contact with a confirmed case.

​Murton said this level of testing was sufficient because there was no community transition of the virus in New Zealand.

The fact that tests on those who had been in casual contact with confirmed cases had all come back negative showed the virus was not circulating in the community.

But she acknowledged that could all change tomorrow.

"The rate of pace of change with this disease – it is as catchy as the common cold – that's the problem and so the measures we put in are the best we can do."

Bold action to enforce social distancing and testing of all suspected cases were vital to prevent community transmission, Murton said.

Even on testing, approaches have varied. Taiwan initially faced criticism for not testing enough, but its Centers​ for Disease Control is now reporting more than 20,000 complete tests.

Then there is social distancing, probably the most dynamic weapon against the virus.

ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY IMAGES In Hong Kong, residents have been evacuated from their homes to dedicated quarantine centres.

Hong Kong acted early here. Many civil servants have been working from home since early February. Schools were closed for three weeks about the same time and the shutdown has since been extended to April 20.

Singapore on the other hand chose to keep schools open. Closing them would bring severe social disruption and was "a major, major decision", its Ministry of Education said. Elsewhere, though, it has been rigorous. Positive patients, even those with mild cases, were quarantined in hospitals. No self-isolation at home.

Taiwan, by contrast, favoured quarantine by self-isolation, with fines of more than US$30,000 for non-compliance.

So what should New Zealand do? Baker has called for a heavy hand. A short amount of pain now to avoid months, or years, of heavy restrictions. This week, he and university colleague Nick Wilson made the case for a short, sharp lockdown of public life.

"We're suggesting a huge national pulse of maximum social distance," Baker said.

"They're very disruptive things. You bring forward the school holidays, so you shut down the schools and the universities and then you also stop venues where people socialise. Unfortunately you have to stop public transport as well. Not everyone has to stop work but you have to largely shut down most businesses."

Doing so now, with a manageable number of confirmed cases, would give health authorities breathing room to get in top of contact tracing and do a lot more testing. Baker guessed about 20,000 tests would be enough.

"It's pulling a figure out of the air but I think you're a lot better...and you'd know what level of transmission there was.

TIM DE WAELE/GETTY IMAGES Temperature body scan at Singapore Airport in February due to fear of Covid-19 spread.

"You're still going to have cases at this point and you're isolating them and you're finding the chains of transmission and people are learning that they have to behave differently. Then I think you could start resuming a lot of normal activities. And you'd do things differently but you'd just be in a much stronger position than I think most countries are at the moment."

It sounds drastic, Baker said, but the alternative is worse.

"If we don't do that we move into this next stage where we're no longer containing it, we're just suppressing it. And that means potentially 18 months of lockdown to the whole country until a vaccine or antivirals appear."

If New Zealand is able to successfully contain coronavirus, it will probably be via a different combination of these tools again. But there is one more factor in play. Much of the success in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore has been attributed to the Sars outbreak in 2003. Since then those countries have had two things: comprehensive pandemic plans and a citizenry accustomed to personal sacrifice for the greater good. Quarantine is probably the best example. The concept is completely alien to many New Zealanders, who may at most have a childhood memory of being moved to a spare bedroom to avoid giving a sibling the flu.

"It's not embedded in our culture," Baker said, "They have had an experience. No-one in New Zealand has really lived through a pandemic like this. We don't have a clue."

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the effects of locking down the country were hard to predict as there were so many unknowns and little data from other countries.

"This is somewhere we haven't been before. People are comparing the effects to the other events like the GFC (global financial crisis)," he said.

"But this is more like wartime – the collateral damage is going to be really big. We are going to see massive numbers of jobs lost and businesses will close."

The economy is now "in freefall", said Eaqub. "There's nothing we can do to stop that. But you can have safety nets like welfare to catch the people who lose jobs."

Locking down too early would "hasten the destruction of jobs and businesses" and risk the public not being on board, while leaving it too late would risk lives, he said.

Eaqub also said that New Zealanders were used to a sense of freedom and might struggle more than other nationalities to be confined.

He said the country would need to take stronger measures, such as locking down, before the health system became too stretched.

"We need to make sure we do not reach peak capacity in hospitals. It would cost lives and we can't afford to lose that trust in the system."

University of Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said New Zealand's response would have to be tailored to its people.

"[Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong] are the countries that we follow and then we work out what works. Because we're all quite different and there's cultural differences. So what works for them, would it work here? How do we adjust it?

"There's a line to draw between doing stuff that's not necessary that puts strain on our resources that we don't need to put on versus moving too fast. We're taking a cautious approach but we're not doing what's not necessary."

For now, New Zealand has avoided the exponential trajectory so many other countries are facing. In pandemic-speak that means we have moved from 'flattening the curve' to 'stopping the spread', but our approach from here is still inextricably linked to the rest of the world, particularly around border controls.

"We may end up only restricting the rules to certain countries, because those are the only countries under control," Wiles said.

"And we're going to have to be careful because it could put us back in that same position of 'now we have to try and keep it out again'."

This is the fragile nature of a pandemic response. Progression is hard, regression is easy. As Michael Baker said, we only get one shot at containment.

"There are no second chances if we don't lock this thing down very quickly."

*Additional reporting by Cate Broughton and Liz McDonald.