Coronavirus: Museums around the country close indefinitely

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is now closed to the public.

Te Papa and other major museums around the country have been closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa closed to the public from 6pm Friday until further notice. It would review the situation after two weeks.

"Our offices will remain open with staff continuing to work and care for the collections. We will be following the guidance of health authorities," a spokesperson said.

"We've made this decision after careful consideration. We want to protect our community and support the efforts across Aotearoa to reduce the risk of Covid-19."

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston reacts as signs go up announcing the closure of Te Papa.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Museums, galleries keep doors open, ramp up cleaning

* Coronavirus: Auckland closes libraries and pools for a fortnight

* Coronavirus: What new restrictions mean for bars, gyms, cinemas

Auckland War Memorial Museum was also closing due to the virus.

In a statement, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum said it would be closed to the public from 10am on Saturday, March 21, for at least two weeks.

"We will review our position regularly as new information from health officials comes to hand," a spokesperson said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF People walk out of Te Papa for a final time, for at least two weeks.

"The museum will continue to operate behind the scenes undertaking the full range of its non-public facing activities such as caring for collections and taonga, research, digital and online initiatives, preparation of exhibitions and development of public programmes, planning and conservation."

Auckland Museum of Transport and Technology chief executive Michael Frawley said it was also closing until further notice.

"Our vision is to inspire the innovators of tomorrow. But right now, we need to focus on today and on the health and welfare of our visitors, staff and volunteers as the nation comes together to combat the threat of coronavirus," Frawley said.

ADAM JACOBSON/STUFF Auckland War Memorial Museum has also closed due to the virus.

"Our educational STEM Cells will still be visiting schools in the Auckland region in line with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Educations guidelines so that our children can continue to learn and be inspired during these troubling times.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and given the uncertainty we are all facing together, it is not possible to say, at this stage, when we will reopen to the public. Rest assured though, the Motat team will be working away in the background on our fantastic collection and new ways to fire up our visitors’ imaginations, so that we are ready to welcome you back when we reopen."

Meanwhile, the Kāpiti Coast Museum on Elizabeth St in Waikanae was also closing due to the pandemic.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF MOTAT is another victim.

"We are safeguarding the health of our seniors volunteers. Also we have had good advice from Museums Aotearoa that this would be the wise decision," acting chair Norma McCallum said.

A spokeswoman for Museums Aotearoa said its advice to museums across the country was to put people first, and make decisions based on their own capacity.

"All the museums are consulting with each other and all are doing their best," she said.

It would be a huge blow for museum staff, however ultimately the closures served to help them and their volunteers keep as "safe as possible", she said.

Museums Aotearoa was working on supporting all of its members during this "unprecedented time".​

Despite the closures of some museums, others which were remaining open included City Gallery and Wellington Museum in the capital, and Canterbury Museum in Christchurch.