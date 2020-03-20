Palmerston North flights hit by coronavirus-related air traffic staffing shortage

Having air traffic controllers in self-isolation could further restrict flights through Palmerston North Airport.

Most of Palmerston North Airport's air traffic control tower staff have been sent home because one of them is suspected of having coronavirus.



Pilots of aircraft in and out of the airport are relying on a single air traffic controller, what they can see, and radar monitoring from Christchurch for safe take-offs and landings.

Airways head of public affairs Emily Davies said contingency plans had been activated and the number of aircraft able to fly in the airspace around the airport was restricted.

One staff member at the Palmerston North air traffic control Tower had a suspected case of Covid-19 and two fellow staff were in self-isolation as a result.

Another two staff were already self-isolating because they had travelled overseas recently.

One staff member was on leave.

The spokeswoman said the contingency air traffic control procedures would be in place indefinitely until the health status of all staff was known.

That meant pilots had to use standard visual separation rules to keep aircraft a safe distance away from each other.

Air traffic controllers based at the radar centre in Christchurch would monitor the aircraft once they reached the airspace covered by radar.

It was the same process pilots followed on a daily basis at airports without air traffic control towers, such as like Taupō, Whangarei and Kerikeri.

Airways was working with its customers to tailor any shifts it could cover to meet their operational requirements.

Air New Zealand's website showed the 6.10pm flight from Wellington and the 6.35pm flight to Hamilton on Friday were cancelled.

The Airways spokeswoman said strict measures were being taken to protect the operations and the aviation system as a whole during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have robust operational continuity plans in place and our focus is on maintaining our air traffic control staffing levels to ensure the stability of our services."