Allbirds store to close amid fears that coronavirus will spread

Sneaker company Allbirds has announced it is temporarily closing its new Auckland store.

Allbirds made the announcement in an email to customers.

All staff would get full pay and benefits during the closure, the email said.

A spokeswoman would not comment further.

SUPPLIED Allbirds opened its Auckland store in August last year.

According to Allbirds' website, stores in Britain, the United States and New Zealand will be closed until March 27 but stores in Germany, China and Japan would remain open.

Allbirds' closure followed the likes of Nike, Patagonia and Icebreaker, who have all closed stores around the world.

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said all these companies tended to be risk-averse due to the chance of being sued in the US.

SUPPLIED Allbirds stores will close as the coronavirus spreads, say founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger.

"Their American parent companies will be looking for a uniform strategy across the globe and will be driven by their more intense risk aversion because of the litigious nature of the market they come from," Wilkinson said.

The companies were also sub-luxury global brands that could afford to take the moral high ground, he said.

"Allbirds is a company that has a strong social founding and are in a niche that no body is touching them on so they can afford to do this quite easily," Wilkinson said.

But retailers would have to increasingly look at how to manage the drop in sales amid coronavirus fears, he said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said there were two distinct trends happening in retail at the moment.

"There are some parts that are really really busy, so grocery, hardware, pharmacies. Then there are two thirds of the sector that are really feeling the pinch," Harford said.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Risk averse United States companies will close rather than be sued, First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says.

Retailers in the second group were looking to cut back hours, close stores early and potentially to close stores altogether, if there was no improvement in the future, he said.

What happened next for retailers would depend on whether there was community transmission, which would further depress the market, Harford said.

SUPPLIED Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says retailers will will have to find alternatives to selling their wares in shops if the coronavirus spreads further.

"Online has to be part of the solution, that is a channel that will help stores navigate through this," he said.

Retailers were trying to manage through the initial crisis and deal with the cash flow and the people implications of that, he said.

This was much bigger than the global financial crisis in 2008 for retailers, Harford said.