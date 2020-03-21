Coronavirus: Guest register part of restrictions on gatherings in bars and restaurants

An alert system for Covid-19 response has been put in place for all of New Zealand.

Health Minister David Clark has announced new restrictions for the hospitality sector, in the fight against coronavirus.

These include implementing a guest register of everyone in a venue, undertaking regular head counts of people there, configuring electronic gaming machines to allow appropriate physical distancing and limiting table games at a casino to 5 people per table.

Earlier, Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) Chief Executive Chris Roberts said he received the guidelines on Friday night, including the register.

The Government has established a four-level alert system for Covid-19, as the country seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

"Bars and nightclubs should require guests to put their details in the register before being served. Group bookings should sign the register on entry. Keep guest details in the register for four weeks. It will only be used for the purpose of contact tracing at the request of the Ministry of Health or local District Health boards," the guidelines said.

UNSPLASH Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said the Government needed to step up its support to the hospitality and tourism sectors, which collectively brought $40 billion per year into the NZ economy and employ more than 400,000 workers nationwide.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new Covid-19 alert system, while revealing two cases were being investigated for possible community transmission of the virus.

The country was at alert level two and she called on people over 70 and those with compromised immune systems to stay home. Additionally Kiwis should limit domestic travel to essential trips only.

Guidelines for bars and restaurants included hand hygiene and cleaning, definitions of the 100 people occupancy limit, gambling area guidelines, physical distancing and gathering size limits.

1 NEWS PM Jacinda Ardern says all mass gatherings to be cancelled in bid to prevent coronavirus spread.

The guidelines recommend monitoring entry and exit and using a counter or clicker at the door or do a regular head count during business hours to maintain this limit.

"You may keep a count of guests in the reservation book, even if a group hasn't made a reservation."

To ensure physical distancing of at least 1 metre, the guidelines suggest reassessing the layout and placement of furniture and entertainment equipment.

"Set tables at least 1 metre apart from each other and keep no more than 100 seats in any dining area. Moving an indoor event outdoors may help maintain physical distancing."

Clark said the Government and the hospitality industry had worked together on the guidelines and thanked the Hospitality New Zealand and SkyCity Entertainment Group for their constructive engagement.

"These measures are important to protect the health of New Zealanders, which is our number one priority," Clark said.

"They will change the way we attend bars and restaurants and have an impact on the way people go about living their lives, but we have to apply common sense in these circumstances.

"Many of us look forward to a visit a café or restaurant to mark special occasions or share time with friends and family. My hope is these changes will allow us to still make the most of these times while keeping us all safer."

He thanked the public in advance for their patience with bar and restaurant owners, who would be acting in the best interests of all New Zealanders by implementing the guidelines.

On Thursday the Government announced it was banning indoor gatherings of more than 100 people as it steps up its fight on coronavirus.

The move came after an earlier announcement on Monday that gatherings of more than 500 people should not go ahead.

SkyCity chief executive Graeme Stephens said the venue fully supported the measures that had been put in place.

It was working extremely hard to provide an environment that was safe for staff and customers, he said.

"We employ over 4000 people in New Zealand and by working within these guidelines we can achieve our main priority at the moment, which is to stay open and operating for as long as possible to maintain shifts for staff and keep as many people as we can on a steady income throughout these unprecedented times."

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said the new guidelines were a practical solution for hospitality venues to continue to operate and help assist with reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

"It is paramount that we as industry work with Government during these unprecedented times. Hospitality's top concern is the wellbeing of our people," White said.

Earlier this week White had called on the Government to step up its support to the hospitality and tourism sectors, which collectively brought $40 billion per year into the NZ economy and employ more than 400,000 workers nationwide.

Operators appreciated the Government was continually adapting and responding to the coronavirus situation and that safety was paramount - for staff, customers and communities.

But hospitality businesses would be severely impacted by new rules limiting the number of people in venues such as bars, restaurants and casinos to 100 people, and a collective effort was needed to help keep them operating, she said.

The cap included staff, and they also needed to ensure a 1 metre distance between customers, and to have solutions to enable tracing of anyone who has been on the premises.

Hospitality businesses were relieved they were not being forced to close. However, the impact of the new limits could still be forced closure and staff lay-offs for many, as they will not be able to generate enough income to pay staff, rent and other costs, she said.

"Hospitality New Zealand is working directly with Government to clarify how the limits will work in bars, restaurants, accommodation, clubs and casinos, and to ensure hospitality business have the support they need to achieve this without having to close. We need to help the hospitality industry stay open," White said.

"Further closures could lead to thousands more job losses in hospitality businesses and supporting industries such as laundry services, baking, food distributors, tour companies, travel and transport.

"We would also be losing a vital part of our social fabric, which is needed as much as ever right now."

"At this time while we need to continue to social distance, it never has it been more important to keep connecting with people - and to connect in safe environments such as hospitality venues."