Coronavirus: Thought you knew Kiwi politics? Forget it

OPINION: In the space of less than a week, coronavirus has morphed from a public health challenge with an associated economic downturn to a full-blown crisis: economic, public health and in just about every way imaginable.

There is now panic buying, 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as this column went to press, a closed border for non-citizens and non-residents, and a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people. If you step back and consider what the world was like at Christmas, events seem to have taken an almost unbelievable turn.

Almost, because it is real.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson announcing the economic stimulus package.

The Government realised that the health system is simply not equipped to deal with a full-blown community outbreak of Covid-19 – a realisation the Australians (with a much better-resourced healthcare system) also came to. New Zealand has 3.6 intensive care beds per 100,000 people, whereas Italy has 12.5. So dealing with the crisis here was always going to be hard.

Both countries have now done the previously unimaginable and shut the borders.

Comparisons with the global financial crisis, while informative, are now mostly useless. In that crisis the key issue was bad debt, no-one quite knowing who held it. That killed trust and so seized up international credit markets and froze liquidity. Governments and central banks responded with stimulus measures, moved to regulate and capitalise banks more thoroughly and through global coordinated action tried to keep internal trade moving.

The G20 – on which New Zealand does not sit but frequently has observer status – was the primary international vehicle for achieving this. Now a flabby, out-of-date institution that should have been shuttered, it was crucial for a time.

Yet this crisis is not like that one. Governments are deliberately stopping the flow of people, both internationally and domestically. New Zealand may not yet have the draconian measures put in place by European nations that abjectly failed to take the virus seriously. The country is not in lockdown, but based on the speed of events over the last week, if the virus is not contained, it won't be more than a couple of weeks before we are.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern arrive at the Beehive to announce the economic stimulus package to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

As this writer pointed out on Friday, Stuff understands that the current best-case scenario the Government is working on is that tourists start arriving back next summer. It is possible, but it is an optimistic vision.

On the political side, that leaves the May Budget as the biggest policy lever the Government has at its disposal. In ordinary times, the Budget process takes months: ministers lob in spending bids, the public service costs them all, and the Government makes political choices about how to spend the money it has – and potentially how to raise a bit more.

The economic package announced by Grant Robertson on Tuesday was effectively a mini-budget cobbled together in one week. Money is already going into business bank accounts to help with payroll. Then yesterday Air New Zealand was given a bailout.

The May Budget will now be delivered shortly before the Government's 12-week wage subsidy programme finishes. The question is whether another big cash squirt, or other measures, will be required in the interim to keep medium and large businesses afloat.

Now that the border has been closed to all foreigners, this quick, incredible escalation of events has made several things clear.

The first is that everything you thought you knew about New Zealand politics three weeks ago has now been thrown out the window. The enormity and speed of this economic shock – and the massive Government intervention that will be required to try and stem some of the damage and keep enough households with enough income to get by until the situation improves – is unlike anything virtually any living New Zealander would have seen before. It's a mixture between the depression and the war.

The Opposition – and others – have criticised the Government for making a permanent increase in benefits part of the economic package, arguing that the Government planned to do this anyway. Who cares. Whoever is in government is always going to design a package that reflects their own ideological proclivities. The Nats probably would have cut a bunch of taxes in the same situation. (As the Government did too, in fact – spending as much on tax cuts for businesses as it did on benefit increases.)

And in any case, benefits are one of the so-called "automatic stabilisers" – government payments that kick into gear when the economy turns down. If and when unemployment doubles to 8 per cent or more, the permanent increase simply makes the stabilisers more stable.

It is notable that the National Party called for the border to be closed a few hours before the Government did it. And that it backed the Government's rescue package for Air New Zealand. National has been very effective at picking up wedge issues to whack the Government on – so the fact that both major parties are singing off the same songsheet is significant. Both clearly realise the long-term risks of playing short-term petty politics with this issue.

Ultimately, the Government will be judged first on its health response and then its economic response. It is right that this is so. New Zealand didn't do any big sort of stimulus during the GFC, but Australia did. And the overwhelming lesson learned from that is that the most effective sort of stimulus for an acute situation is that which gets cash out the door and into people's pockets quickly.

Contrary to the widely held view, infrastructure is not among these. It actually takes years to get going on projects. Half-cocked planning for the insulation-in-every-home scheme in Australia after the GFC, to stimulate the economy and help climate change, led to more than 1000 roof fires and four deaths. Having a big pipeline, such as the $54 billion over the next 10 years announced by Transport Minister Phil Twyford this week, is important.

The other thing to remember is that not all projects are made equal. A project doesn't become a good idea just because money is cheap, or the because the Government wants to shovel it out the door. Long-term investments that make us more productive – such as new motorways, bus lanes, public amenities – are worthwhile.

So the Government's task – and it is an unenviable one – is to put enough cash in people's pockets to keep the show on the road until the international spread of the virus starts to loosen up, and then have enough work or training programmes in train to carry through.

If the election is still held in September – and I tend to think it will be – New Zealand could be in the middle of a deep recession, made abroad, that the Government has had to deal with in a way inconceivable this last Christmas. Anyone who can predict the politics of that is kidding themselves.

