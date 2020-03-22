Coronavirus: Controls could cut Kiwi deaths from 60,000 to 10,000

Left unchecked, Covid-19 could kill up to 60,000 Kiwis, new modelling suggests.

But the numbers also show the power – and importance – of aggressive controls, which could slash deaths to about 10,000.

Auckland University physics professor Shaun Hendy is one of several New Zealand scientists mining data from infected countries to model what a Covid-19 outbreak would look like in New Zealand.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Modelling has shown aggressive controls such as quarantine, contact tracing and school closures could reduce Covid-19 deaths in NZ from 60,000 to 10,000.

Initial models showed that – with no controls – cases would grow exponentially, 80-90 per cent of the population would catch it, and up to 60,000 Kiwis could die, Hendy said.

Shaun Hendy is one of a group of scientists modelling the possible impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

New Zealand currently has 221 intensive care beds with ventilators. Hospitals could double those numbers by cutting non-urgent surgery and redirecting those resources. However, Hendy's worst case scenario would need more than 10 times as many as even the increased bed numbers.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in these numbers," Hendy cautioned. "There's an element of luck and the decisions that government makes. But they do bring home the magnitude of the decisions that government is making at the moment. Not easy decisions and not easy numbers to look at."

Hendy said the key to reducing the number of deaths, and the strain on the health system, was to cut the number of people each Covid-19 patient infected. With no controls, one infected person would spread the disease to an average of 2.5 others. To halt or suppress the disease, you have to reduce that number below 1.

China has shown it's possible to stop the virus in its tracks with aggressive contact tracing, quarantine and containment - locking down the worst-affected province of Wuhan.

"If you scale that up enough, and you are fast enough, then it doesn't rip through the population... What we really need to do, if we are going to get through this, is we need to suppress it. That's ultimately going to mean that healthy people have to isolate themselves."

The tradeoff is that suppression measures, such as school closures, might need to stay in place for 12 to 18 months, until a vaccine is developed.

The modelling team is also investigating the potential impact of cutting transport between regions, if cases begin to spread in one community.

Experts disagree on how aggressive New Zealand's control measures should be before cases of local infection are confirmed.

Supplied Epidemiologist Michael Baker has consistently argued for tougher restrictions and more quickly, including school closures and public transport bans.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker has called for school closures and public transport bans, while microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said at this stage schools should only be closed to deal with known cases.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the Government is trying to think what will be needed in two weeks, and do it now.

​HOW YOU CAN HELP

Rapidly tracing everyone an infected person came in contact with while infectious is critical to containing Covid-19's spread. However, it can be laborious and difficult for public health workers to reconstruct your every move.

You can reduce the number of close contacts you have by reducing the number of people you interact with for more than 15 minutes at a distance of less than 2 metres.

Hendy suggests every Kiwi writes a daily diary of their movements, detailing what public transport they took when, where they went and who they met, to make contact tracing easier.