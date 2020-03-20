Coronavirus: NZ will be 'flexible, compassionate' to temporary visa holders

There are now 39 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says officials will take a "flexible and compassionate" approach as thousands of people with expiring visas scramble to return home.

However, unemployed Kiwis will get first dibs on jobs, he warned those planning to stay behind.

On Thursday night New Zealand closed its borders to everyone but citizens and residents in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Partners and children of citizens or residents are exempt from the ban, as are some health and humanitarian workers, along with other exemptions.

The move left temporary visa holders concerned about being left stranded as flights are cancelled and borders are closed around the world.

VISA CONFUSION

Lees-Galloway said that citizens of New Zealand's realm countries would be counted as citizens of New Zealand under the new rules.

He also said if someone held a resident's visa, but had never lived in New Zealand, the border would be closed to them.

But if they held the resident's visa and had lived here previously, they could return.

"It's about supporting people who have made a life here in New Zealand to come here."

Meanwhile, 25,207 visitor visas are due to expire between now and April 19, he said.

Nearly 200,000 will expire in the next six months.

Immigration New Zealand would be supporting those who wanted to return to their home countries and those who could not.

But he warned the Government was expecting to go into a period where unemployment was likely to increase and so would be ensuring New Zealanders were able to take up work where it was available.

"We want to make sure that employers have a workforce that they need," he said.

"We want to be compassionate towards migrants who may find themselves without a visa unexpectedly. And we want to make sure that there's opportunities for New Zealanders to pick up work."

Lees-Galloway said there was a lot to be balanced between migrant workers and ensuring Kiwis had work.

There would not be any further migrant workers coming in to be part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme for the foreseeable future, he said.

This policy allowed the horticulture and viticulture industries to recruit workers from overseas for seasonal work when there are not enough New Zealand workers.

"We are looking at what our options are around the people who are currently in the country. One option is to look at a visa extension for some of those [migrant RSE] workers."

The overall plan had yet to be finalised and he was still making decisions, he said.

Those who had visas expiring immediately could expect Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to be flexible and compassionate, he said.

"The greatest challenge for people being able to get home is availability of flights and our advice is they should try to get home as quickly as possible."

He assured others who held visas expiring in the months ahead, that INZ would have a plan for what they could expect.

"Things are developing so quickly," he said.

"First and foremost, we need to continue to do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders and everybody who is in New Zealand right now. That is our top priority.

"But all these other measures do need to be addressed."

INZ could use discretion in the current environment where it was appropriate, he said.

He would be making few, if any decisions because they would be operational matters for INZ, he said.

EXEMPTIONS

The Government had made a specific exemption for health workers to get into the country and was currently establishing a process for other essential workers in the areas of infrastructure and essential health care.

"We will draw that line very tightly around what is genuinely essential for the functioning of the health system and for vital infrastructure," Lees-Galloway said.

"In terms of things like harvesting vegetables and picking fruit, we would expect employers to put more of an effort into finding those people from New Zealand."

TRAVEL BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Lees-Galloway said the transit of passengers between Australia and New Zealand had been agreed upon and should enable eligible passengers to return home.

Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand could return to New Zealand, he said.

Australian citizens, residents and immediate family were able to transit New Zealand to Australia, and New Zealand citizens, residents and immediate family wereable to transit Australia to New Zealand.

New Zealanders overseas should contact their airlines and other travel providers for the most up-to-date information about flight availability, Lees-Galloway said.

They should also contact their travel agent or airline if they are travelling from, or transiting through, areas affected by border measures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: BORDER CLOSURES AND EXEMPTIONS

Applying for an exemption

There is no formal process to apply for an exemption to travel to New Zealand at this stage. INZ is actively considering the most efficient system to put in place and will update its website once a decision has been finalised.

Exemption criteria

Exemptions may be considered in exceptional circumstances and on a case by case basis, including where there are humanitarian reasons or for essential health workers.

Residence visa holders travelling to New Zealand

If you hold a residence visa and this is not your first time travelling to New Zealand you can enter New Zealand.

Residence visa holders who have not yet travelled to New Zealand on that visa

You are subject to the current travel restrictions and cannot travel to New Zealand.

Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand

Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand can still travel to New Zealand.

I'm already in New Zealand and have a visa that is about to expire

INZ says it is sympathetic to individuals who are currently in New Zealand and are unable to return to their home country due to the COVID-19 outbreak and current travel restrictions. Individuals who are currently in New Zealand are able to apply for a further visa, which will be assessed on a case by case basis against immigration instructions, taking into account the current COVID-19 outbreak and any relevant travel restrictions.