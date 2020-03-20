Coronavirus: Blues CEO confirms fans will be locked out of proposed Kiwi derbies

The Warriors have committed to remaining in Australia and playing in the NRL during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore has confirmed that fans will be locked out of grounds even if New Zealand Rugby's plan to stage a 10-12 week competition among Kiwi teams goes ahead.

"It's important that everyone understands and appreciates that even if we do get a competition up and running we can't have people there," Hore said in a video message posted to social media.

GETTY IMAGES Blues fans won't be allowed back into Eden Park if and when the Super Rugby tournament resumes with a series of New Zealand derbies.

"We're working closely with government, and the NZRPA and the NZRU to make sure we run the safest competition as possible."

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said on Tuesday that plans for a reshaped Super Rugby competition comprising of Kiwi derbies could be unveiled "by the end of the week".

The competition was suspended for two weeks last weekend after the New Zealand government introduced stringent new conditions on people entering the country but NZ Rugby and Sanzaar have been working furiously to come up with some rugby content to ward off financial meltdown.

"Now we've got everybody [the Highlanders and Crusaders] home the attention shifts to how we can make the best of this situation," Robinson said on Sky's The Breakdown show.

"It's been very clear that we've paused for two weeks and we're quite excited about what we're starting to develop with our Super clubs, with Sky obviously heavily involved in some of the discussion we're having around what alternative products might look like.

"This is a process that is quite complex and detailed and we have to make sure we take people with us and go through all the permutations.

"[But] we'd like to think by the end of the week we're in a situation to share more detail."

The clock is ticking on that deadline as NZ Rugby works through the complicated process of essentially having to build a truncated competition from scratch while dealing with the fast-moving coronavirus crisis.

Even after Robinson made his initial comments, the government has moved to restrict gatherings of more than 100 people and Hore said the welfare of players remained paramount.

"Even in these times we've got to make sure the players are in the safest possible environments," he said.

"Hence the restrictions on social gatherings are something that are important to us and important to players and other key stakeholders.

"So, we're working with our players to make this as much a risk-free environment as possible.

"Making sure they are not together for long periods of time and getting them home.

RENEE MCKAY/GETTY IMAGES Blues midfielder/wing Rieko Ioane takes on the Lions at Eden Park on March 14.

"Like you, they have families they care about as well."

Hore also insisted that the Kiwi derbies would provide a boost to the wider community, by providing "some form of normality"

"A key thing is we see mental health and wellbeing as being important," he said.

"We see keeping some form of normality, of what watching sport is in some people's lives, is important."

Stuff understands that Super Rugby franchises could probably survive the season without any rugby, although some form of assistance from New Zealand Rugby could be necessary to avoid job cuts.