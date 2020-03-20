US Senators sold off stocks ahead of coronavirus economic crash - report

Two US Senators sold off significant amounts in stocks shortly before financial markets plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports say.

Republicans Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia are reported to have had knowledge about the spread of coronavirus ahead of their sales.

ProPublica reported that Burr, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, dumped somewhere between US$628,000 and US$1.72 million of stocks, much of which came from the hospitality industry.

The sales were made in 33 separate transactions on February 13. Records of the transactions are available through the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN BAZEMORE/AP Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler reportedly sold stocks the same day she participated in a briefing on coronavirus.

Just days before, Burr penned a Fox News op-ed with Senator Lamar Alexander, writing that the country was "better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats."

And, according to NPR's reporting, a couple weeks later, on February 27, Burr informed a gathering at a luncheon that the coronavirus is "much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," at a time when US President Donald Trump was still responding to the disease's spread in what some have described as an overly optimistic manner.

"Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the US and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak," Burr's spokesperson told ProPublica.

"As the situation continues to evolve daily, he has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy."

The Intelligence Committee has received briefings on the coronavirus, but Burr's office wouldn't say what kind of briefing materials, if any, about coronavirus he had at the time of the sales, according to ProPublica.

The Daily Beast later reported that Loeffler and her husband sold stocks starting the same day she participated in a briefing on coronavirus, January 24, as part of 29 transactions through mid-February. Those amounted to between US$1.27 million and US$3.1 million. Two of the transactions were purchases, the outlet reported.

On March 10 Loeffler tweeted "The consumer is strong, the economy is strong, & jobs are growing, which puts us in the best economic position to tackle #COVID19 & keep Americans safe."

The news had even progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative Fox TV host Tucker Carlson in agreement: Burr should resign from Congress.

"Maybe there's an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately," Carlson said on his show Thursday evening (Friday NZT).

"Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis, and that appears to be what happened."

"Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. "THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall."

"He needs to resign," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez added later after the report on Loeffler surfaced that she should also resign.

And former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted, "Senators Burr and Loeffler should be investigated by authorities and the Senate Ethics Committee. If the evidence suggests they engaged in insider trading, they should be charged and stand trial."

- USA Today