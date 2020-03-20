Coronavirus: Waikato community testing centres to start tomorrow in Hamilton

A Covid-19 testing clinic will be set up at Claudelands from 8 am - 8 pm tomorrow, entry at Gate 3.

Testing for coronavirus will be available in Hamilton from tomorrow, Saturday 21 March.

The Community Based Assessment Centre will be held at Claudelands Event Centre, open from 8am to 8pm, accepting both drive-thrus and walk-ins. The entrance can be found at Gate 3, off Brooklyn Rd.

A testing centre will also be set up at Tokoroa Hospital, on Maraetai Rd, on Sunday 22 March, open from 8.30am to 3pm and also accepting both drive-thrus and walk-ins.

This comes with Waikato DHB in the process of setting up four testing centres across Waikato within the next seven days - with Claudelands and Tokoroa Hospital being the first two.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Southern District Health Board releases preliminary Covid-19 plans

* Coronavirus: Community testing centres for virus in top of south

* Coronavirus: Testing for virus rolling out across New Zealand

Waikato DHB clinical director of planning Damian Tomic said the intention was for the centres to take pressure off the GPs currently processing a number of patients requiring an assessment for Covid-19.

But Tomic said not all people who turn up to get tested will automatically be swabbed for Covid-19.

"You will be greeted at the centre by trained medical professionals who will ask you a number of questions and take a temperature check.

"Based on the information provided, the medical personnel will make a decision as to whether you require a swab or not," Tomic said.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF A Covid-19 testing Clinic set up in Timaru. A testing centre will be available in Hamilton from Saturday 21 March.

New centres will be established in Huntly and Ngāruawāhia within the next week and will be set up throughout the Waikato including rural areas like Taumuranui, Tomic said.

"Waikato DHB is working in partnership with Civil Defence and councils to ensure we have Covid-19 testing centres in all city and rural centres across Waikato."

The DHB has released some guidelines for attendance at the testing centres: including not to get out of vehicles in the drive-thrus, not overcrowding waiting areas if testing in person, and not taking public transport to the centres - especially if feeling unwell.

Community testing centres have been rolled out around the country this week in an effort to take a load off GPs and emergency departments - as well as reduce exposure risk to healthcare workers.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson earlier told Stuff that all medical centres and GPs will still be able to collect test samples for Covid-19 testing, if necessary.

Further information and advice about Covid-19 can be found at the Ministry of Health's website, travel advice at Safetravel, and employment concerns at Work and Income.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.