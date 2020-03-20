Coronavirus: Couple refused entry on flight home despite exemption for partners

There are now 39 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

A couple have been left confused and out of pocket after they were barred from getting on a flight home, but their cats made it back to New Zealand safely.

Lizzy Murray and Jacob Prunster were blocked from boarding Qantas flight QF171 from Melbourne to Wellington on Friday morning.

Murray said despite having their flights booked "ages ago", the couple were prevented from getting on the flight by Qantas staff. Murray is a New Zealand citizen, while Prunster was travelling on an Australian passport.

Immediate family of citizens - including partners - are exempt from New Zealand's current border restrictions.

SUPPLIED A couple have been refused entry home to Wellington by Qantas.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Visa confusion reigns after NZ shuts borders

* Coronavirus: Travellers relieved to be back in NZ

* Coronavirus: Kiwi backpacker races border closures home

The couple arrived at Melbourne Airport and were told they couldn't be checked in straight away. They were then told they wouldn't be let through at all, because of a "block" in the immigration system, Murray said.

Staff told the couple there was "nothing they could do about it".

The couple were left reeling by the news. They had been on the phone to Immigration New Zealand all day Friday trying to sort it out, however, were still "on hold" as of 9pm.

SUPPLIED Lizzy Murray and her partner Jacob were refused entry to a flight home from Australia.

In the meantime, the couple had re-booked another Qantas flight for Saturday morning. However, they had been told by the airline that they won't be able to board again unless they have "authorisation" from immigration officials.

"It's a bit of a nightmare," Murray said.

The irony of the situation was that the couple's cats had already been flown over to New Zealand on a separate earlier flight.

The cats stayed overnight Thursday in Auckland, and arrived in Wellington on Friday, where someone picked them up on the couple's behalf.

SUPPLIED The pair were told by Qantas staff that it was due to an immigration "block" and a system error.

The pair had quit their jobs before the coronavirus pandemic, and already had a flat waiting for them in Wellington so they could self-isolate for a fortnight. A friend had even gone out and brought them groceries for that period.

Qantas had allegedly said that they did not know if they'd be able to resolve the issue.

"It doesn't make any sense," Murray said.

Travel restrictions closing New Zealand's border to almost all people have been in place since 11.59pm on Thursday.

SUPPLIED Miraculously, the pair's cats have arrived safely in New Zealand.

All airlines had been informed of the restrictions before they came into force.

Those who can still come into New Zealand include New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions, and their immediate family. Immediate family included partners, dependent children and legal guardians.

Murray and Prunster said they were not the only ones prevented from getting on board the flight - an older married couple was also unable to board because one was travelling on an Australian passport; and two workers who normally resided in New Zealand were also stopped.

Qantas staff had told Murray that "every airline" was doing that - only allowing those travelling on New Zealand passports to return.

For the pair, it's been a time of "crazy uncertainty". They hope that they do not get barred from Saturday morning's flight, however, Qantas staff had already said they wouldn't be able to guarantee the pair's entry.

The couple had been on hold with Immigration New Zealand nearly all of Friday. They were due back at Melbourne Airport at 6am AEDT.

A Qantas spokesperson said the couple's situation was the result of an Immigration NZ decision.

The airline got responses from Immigration NZ in real time when submitting passenger information during check-in, the spokesperson explained.

Immigration New Zealand did not respond to several requests for comment.