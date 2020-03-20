Coronavirus: 'Perfect' Aussie wedding turns into nightmare as 37 guests test positive

Staring out at the azure waters from their isolated hut built over the sea in the Maldives last week, high-profile Australian advertising creative Scott Maggs and his new bride Emma Metcalf were still beaming from "all the love and joy" their March 6 wedding had delivered.

That was until last Thursday, when two of their wedding guests interrupted their romantic isolation with news that would, said Maggs, "turn our world upside down, we just did not see it coming".

Their guests had returned a positive result for Covid-19. Alarm bells began ringing, smartphones went into meltdown and before long NSW Health officials were on the phone as their 120 guests were thrust into the frontline of a 21st-century pandemic.

Today Maggs confirmed the latest number of positive Covid-19 guests after the wedding at Stanwell Tops, NSW stood at 37.

KAT ROLLINGS/INSTAGRAM The bridal party at Scott Maggs and Emma Metcalf's wedding on March 6. Thirty-seven guests have since been diagnosed with Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Postponed weddings and livestreaming into funerals

* Princess Beatrice cancels Buckingham Palace wedding reception

* Coronavirus: Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people called off

* Wedding industry in Queenstown Lakes comes to a standstill

"Throughout all this our priority was to bunker down and take care of each other, to keep in contact with everyone and try to get through all the craziness ... it has been a hectic and difficult time ... it was not what we were expecting to have to deal with after our wedding, which was perfect," Maggs - who is better known in Australia by his celebrity alter ego Jimmy Niggles - revealed.

The couple admit that, before long, "the finger pointing" began.

"We've had to deal with people accusing us of being irresponsible, blaming us for the virus. It has been pretty full on, we are very sensitive about that and trying to shield our guests from that," Metcalf, a television and digital media producer, said.

"I have to say the media attention the wedding generated did not help things. It just created more hysteria and panic when really, I think we should be thankful for the people who went and got tested and let us know what was going on. We can't shame people over a disease."

KAT ROLLINGS Metcalf and Maggs during their wedding.

​Maggs concedes his honeymoon took a darker turn when they heard the news from Australia about their guests, having been unaware of the increasing panic the virus was causing.

"Ironically we were in the perfect place to isolate ... from the entire world," he said.

Upon returning to Sydney last Monday, the newlyweds were tested for the virus and on Thursday both were cleared.

"It's insane. We were kissing and hugging people all night. We can't explain it, let alone believe it," Maggs said on Friday afternoon.

"We started planning the wedding months ago. There was no hysteria or bans on March 6, it just wasn't on the radar."

NSW Senator Andrew Bragg and Sally Hawach, the pregnant daughter of ad man John Singleton, and her husband Pierre Hawach, are among those to test positive. Sally is 30 weeks pregnant with her third child, while her lawyer-husband's diagnosis shut down the Family Law Court.

It was five days after the white-themed wedding at Tumbling Waters Retreat that Maggs and Metcalf discovered their happy day was being swamped by a nightmare.

"We couldn't believe it," he said.

With many of the guests still in isolation, the newlyweds had implored them not to talk about the wedding.

"There are so many people involved in this, from politicians to just our family ... a lot of people to consider how this was going to impact on them," Maggs said.

Maggs said he and his new bride were in "good health and doing superbly", but insisted that "Australians are famous for our mateship, we have to get back to that".

His new bride added sagely: "I just hope people can be a little kinder to each other, and handle this a bit better. People are really suffering, the last thing we need is for them to be shamed."

Some of those affected are elderly family members of the couple who are being monitored very closely.

Maggs created the Jimmy Niggles alter ego to raise awareness and money for skin cancer after losing a friend to the disease several years ago. He vowed to shave his beard off for $A1 million for his charity.