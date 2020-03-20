Coronavirus: Kiwi businesswoman is New Zealand's 'unlucky number 37'

Flossie founder Jenene Crossan is coronavirus case No 37 for New Zealand.

A Kiwi businesswoman is one of the latest New Zealanders to test positive for coronavirus.

Ministry of Health director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Friday the country had 11 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 39.

Of the 11, 5 five are in Auckland, two are in Waikato, two are in Wellington and there are one each in Canterbury and Hawke's Bay.

AARON WOOD/STUFF Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

Jenene Crossan the founder of Flossie, a New Zealand originated software that helps hair and beauty businesses who use the software for booking appointments online, confirmed to Stuff on Friday she was "unlucky number 37".

The Ministry of Health had earlier said case 37 was a female in her 40s who arrived in Auckland on March 15 from London via Doha.

Shout out to the DHB, nurses, doctors and @jacindaardern for doing everything they can to keep us safe. I’ve not touched a soul since being back in NZ & self isolation is crucial. Everybody can do their bit to #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/wlwX6b0RNx — Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) March 20, 2020

"Best guess is I picked it up at Gatwick airport on way home on Friday," Crossan told Stuff.

"Wore a mask the whole way, even though didn't feel sick (just paranoid). Didn't get symptoms until Sunday night, but had self isolated off plane anyhow (arrived Sunday morning). Was very run down, so I think my immune system was an easy one to attack."

One of the hardest parts was being sick and no one could help her.

"With (hopefully) some immunity I can help others in the coming months."

Crossan has posted a series of tweets and videos in the last week about going into self-isolation, and then hospital.

Supplied Jenene Crossan the founder of Flossie, a New Zealand originated software that helps hair and beauty businesses who use the software for booking appointments online.

On March 14, she said she was heading straight to the bach on her own.

"It's a tough call as I haven't seen my husband and kids for two months. But one of them has a compromised immune system, I can't risk it. Beach time in the bush. Perfect rest option after a super stressful time.

The following day she said it broke her heart not being able to hug her husband.

"We waved at each other. And then I drove down to the bush. It's beautiful. But wow this has been quite the week. Stress levels? High. Now to take some big deep breaths & reset. Lots of work to do. What a weird life."

Day 5; This is your captain speaking pic.twitter.com/KDX9l7kY5h — Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) March 18, 2020

Two days later Crossan said she called Healthline and they would be checking on her the next day and see how she could get tested.

﻿"Breathing hard, cough & throat an abomination. But at least I'm not crying uncontrollably. I'd call that progress. Worst jet lag ever, just saying."

On March 18 Crossan received a text saying her result was negative.

"I cried... Nekminit 'sorry that was sent in error, still pending result'."

1000 TESTS

About 1000 tests were processed on Thursday and the number of new cases was in line with what was seen in the past few days, Bloomfield said.

"Where public health staff have fully investigated the 11 cases there is again a clear link to overseas travel. In several other cases, the test results were only confirmed this morning and these are still being followed up fully."

Public health staff interviewed every case in detail to quickly trace movements and identify all close contacts and isolate them, he said.

The ministry was looking out for signs of community spread very carefully, he said.

Tests were not being rationed, he said, with 1000 done on Thursday. Up to 1500 tests a day can be done - and more if needed.

Bloomfield said he felt health authorities' testing was wide enough.

