Coronavirus: Death toll surpasses 10,000 worldwide as Italy sees biggest day-on-day spike

Southern Europe is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, with gasping patients filling the wards of hospitals in Spain and Italy as the global death toll surpassed 10,000 people worldwide.

Worldwide, infections have exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday (local time) the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. Italy's total now stands at 4032.

In Bergamo, the epicenter of the virus in Italy, cemeteries were overwhelmed. Sky News video from inside the city's main hospital showed patients lined up in a narrow ward, struggling for breath as doctors and nurses moved swiftly from one beeping machine to the next.

"When the virus arrived here, there was no containment and it spread through the valleys very quickly. ... Some said it was the normal flu. We doctors knew it was not," said Dr Luca Lorini, head of intensive care at the hospital, where nearly 500 beds are dedicated to people suffering severe symptoms of the virus, 80 of those in intensive care.

At a convent on the outskirts of Rome, 19 of 21 nuns were infected, according to the Italian daily Il Messaggero. The Vatican published a decree absolving the faithful who are sick or in quarantine as well as their caregivers if they met certain conditions.

Claudio Furlan Field hospitals are being set up in Italy.

Spain, second behind Italy in Europe, reported 1002 deaths and 19,980 infections.

"Certain medical centers are suffering stress that is reaching the limit," said Fernando Simon, director of Spain's center for health alerts and emergencies. "The difficult days in which we must bear down are coming now. We must keep our focus."

The US death toll rose to 205.

The World Health Organisation noted the dramatic speed of the virus' spread.

"It took over three months to reach the first 10,000 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100, 000," the UN health agency said Friday.

Though the illness is mild in most people, the elderly are particularly susceptible to serious symptoms. Italy has the world's second-oldest population, and the vast majority of its dead - 87 per cent - were over 70.

Luca Bruno/AP People stand apart as they line up to enter a supermarket in Milan, Italy.

WHO has released new protocols to help countries identify the extent of coronavirus infection among their populations, which age groups are most affected and the percentage of people who are infected without any symptoms.

Iran's official toll was rising quickly as well amid fears it is underreporting its cases. Iran accused the United States of helping spread the virus by retaining sanctions that prevent it importing desperately needed medicine and medical equipment.

"While the US is trying to curb the virus internally, it is helping the spread of the virus externally," Iran's UN mission said in a statement.

More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than the spread of the virus. Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases but can be up to six weeks for those that turn serious.

Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, offered a ray of hope with no new infections reported for a second day in a row and only 39 cases reported nationwide - all of them brought from the outside, the government said.

In a measure of how the fortunes of East and West have shifted, a Chinese Red Cross official heading an aid delegation to Milan castigated Italians for failing to take their national lockdown seriously. Sun Shuopeng said he was shocked to see so many people walking around, using public transportation and eating out in hotels, adding: "All people should be staying at home in quarantine."

Claudio Furlan/AP A staffer checks equipment in the ICU room at a field hospital in Italy.

Fight Against Virus Ramps Up

Nations are imposing ever-stricter border controls and lockdowns to keep people at home and keep away outsiders, hoping to slow the spread of the virus while preparing for an onslaught of sick patients.

Italy was the first to act in Europe, and other leaders held up Italians as an example to encourage their own citizens to endure far-reaching restrictions.

Austria and Germany warned that they would continue at least through Easter.

"We must not ease off. We must continue the measures we have taken," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "This is a marathon . everyone who goes along with the measures is a lifesaver."

Globally, governments are trying to balance locking down residents with the need to keep food, medicine and other essentials flowing. In Britain, the category of vital workers includes doctors, nurses and paramedics - and also vicars, truckers, garbage collectors and journalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other necessary businesses amid stringent movement restrictions.

"We need to keep the country running," Macron said.

In the US, the State Department announced new restrictions on issuing passports to US citizens. In Morocco, several hundred Americans are scattered in cities around the country, sleeping on floors in the Marrakech airport, holed up in one of the last hotels open in Rabat and banding together on a Facebook group - US Citizens Trapped in Morocco.

Ajit Solanki An Indian man distributes face masks to motorists and others to be used as a precaution against COVID-19 at a traffic intersection in Ahmedabad, India.

The US chartered flights to evacuate hundreds stranded in Morocco after the North African country suspended all international passenger flights.

For California's 40 million residents, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded restrictions on nonessential movement outside of homes, saying it was necessary to control the spread of the virus, which was threatening to overwhelm California's medical system.

The US Army prepared mobile military hospitals for deployment in major cities, and motorists waited in long lines for nurses to swab their nostrils at new US drive-thru testing sites. New York City is rapidly becoming a US epicenter, with more than 4000 cases.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state needs thousands of ventilators before the outbreak overwhelms hospitals. At a video conference with US President Donald Trump, governors complained of difficulties obtaining such things as swabs and protective gear for doctors and nurses.

"We literally have people in China shopping for ventilators which is one of the largest manufacturers," Cuomo said.

Economy suffers from pandemic

The effects of the global economy grinding to a halt are taking a toll, from millions of unsold flowers rotting in piles in Kenya to the slow emptying of the world's skies.

The UN chief warned of a looming global recession, "perhaps of record dimensions".

Damage to the world's largest economy, the United States, kept increasing, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surging by 70,000 last week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lashed out at US President Donald Trump as "the Herbert Hoover of your generation," referring to the president during the stock market crash in 1929 that began the Great Depression.

The US Congress is weighing a proposed US$1 trillion emergency package that would dispense relief checks to households. The one-time US$1200 stipends would be sent to individuals - US$2400 for couples - phased out at income thresholds of US$75,000 for individuals and US$150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be US$500 payments for each child.

