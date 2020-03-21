'Where's all the toilet paper?': Answering kids' coronavirus questions

Have you heard people talking about the coronavirus? It's a cousin of the flu, and very teeny tiny. Scientists use a microscope to see it.

Like a germ, the coronavirus lives on people's hands or body and makes them sick.

Scientists believe the virus went from an animal – they're not sure which type – in a market in China on to a human being, who then spread it to other people.

Because the coronavirus is such a good traveller it's now all over the world.

"Why has the virus got all those red things sticking out of it on the news?" - Nate, age 4.

SUPPLIED The coronavirus by Jude, age 6

Those red things are called "spike proteins" – they help the coronavirus get inside a body. If people catch the coronavirus they might feel hot with a fever, get a headache and a cough. They will want to cuddle up in bed.

They will stay home until they feel better, and they might see a doctor. For people who are already sick it can be more serious. They may need to go to hospital. But most people won't stay unwell for too long.

"How come children are safe from the coronavirus?" - Charlotte, age 7.

SUPPLIED Some people think it came from bats in China. By Belle, age 9.

Kids can catch the coronavirus but it doesn't usually make them very sick. No-one really knows exactly why this is but scientists are trying to figure it out.



Perhaps your young, healthy bodies are really good at fighting off the virus? We don't know yet. But if you get it, the adults who take care of you will look after you and keep you safe.

"Why are we not getting toilet paper?" - Alice, age 9.

SUPPLIED An adult with a fever from the coronavirus, BY Maryse, age 10

That's a good question, Alice, toilet paper is essential! When people are worried about something they want to feel well prepared. So some people have been buying loads of toilet paper and it means there's not enough to go around.

These adults need to get better at sharing. Shops are putting lots of toilet paper back on their shelves. In the meantime, we can get it from friends and family.

"Why is everyone wearing masks?" - Rosa, age 5.

Have you seen people wearing masks that cover the bottom half of their face? If you are feeling well, you don't need to wear a mask.

But people who are taking care of someone who might have the coronavirus can wear a mask to avoid catching it.

"It's making me nervous. I'm worried I won't be able to have my birthday party" - Hope age 9

SUPPLIED You can play outside with your family BY Maryse, age 10.

It's OK to feel worried and nervous. Everyone has been talking about the coronavirus. Your friends might have told you lots of funny or scary stories about it. But the best people to give you the right information are adults that you trust.

Right now, your usual activities, like swimming or music, are probably cancelled. Everything is a bit topsy-turvy. But remember, your adults will take good care of you.

Each family will do it differently but everyone will be looked after.

Your adults will know what to do about your birthday party.

SUPPLIED You can sing as you wash your hands, by Belle age 9.

At the moment, some doctors say it's OK for kids to play together as long as you wash your hands and don't get too close to each other. Playing together outdoors in the fresh air could be one way to have a party. Or your party might have to happen at a later date, but it will happen.

There's lots you can do to help.

First up, let's wash our hands! Use soap and water and sing a song as you wash. Try Happy Birthday – twice. Or say the alphabet. Handwashing is your new superpower.

Are you good at thinking up new games? That's great, because the best way to stop the coronavirus spreading is to keep our distance from other people and stay at home. So we need to dream up creative ways to play and have fun.

You could make a blanket cubby, paint, make something with clay, do a puzzle, draw, read, go for a bike ride, dance to music, help cook or watch your favourite show. You could even video call your family or friends to say hello.

"Will we have enough food and why do we still have to go to school?" - Flora, age 9, and Robin, age 6.

SUPPLIED Make up fun games at home by Belle, age 9.

Yes, you will definitely still have enough food.

What's your favourite food? There is more than enough food and every day the supermarkets and shops are stocking up. People should not take more than they need.

The coronavirus will help us learn to work together and look after everyone, from the youngest baby to the oldest grandparent.

Most schools are still open.

SUPPLIED Talk to your grandparents on the phone by Maryse, age 10.

Doctors say that, although we want to avoid sharing coronavirus, it's important to keep life as normal as possible. This includes going to school. Some families might have a good reason to keep their children home and that's OK too.

If someone at your school gets the coronavirus, it will be shut down for a little while to be cleaned but will reopen.

What about grandparents? Older adults do take longer to get better if they catch the coronavirus. Many families are putting extra space between themselves and their grandparents or older relatives.

If you don't get to see your grandparents for a while there are still lots of ways to stay in touch with them. You can talk to them by video call, chat on the phone. It won't be too long until you see them again.

"Will the coronavirus go away?" - Ivor, age 7.

Yes!

It might take quite a few months but eventually life will return to normal.

Doctors are working on a vaccine – medicine to stop people getting sick from the virus.

And, in the meantime, we will become fabulous at washing our hands, creating adventures at home, looking after the people around us and sharing our toilet paper.

This story was checked by Dr Louise Newman, a psychiatry professor at the University of Melbourne.