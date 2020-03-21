Coronavirus: Air New Zealand introduces new refund policy, suspends Tahiti and Noumea services at short notice

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says airline could shrink by 30 per cent to weather Covid-19 pandemic.

Air New Zealand has suspended flights to Tahiti and Noumea until June 30 due to new coronavirus-related government restrictions in New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

The airline has also made a significant change to its refund policy, allowing anyone with an international or domestic booking between March 20 and May 31 to cancel their flight and receive credit for the full cost of an unused ticket, valid for 12 months.

Customers can redeem the credit against any flight, and will need to pay any fare difference.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand is having to suspend routes at short notice due to new border restrictions being introduced by overseas governments.

The impacts of Covid-19 on air travel has had a devastating effect on airlines around the world including Air New Zealand which has been cutting costs from the business, stripping back its network and preparing for mass redundancies.

The airline, which could be up to 30 per cent smaller after the pandemic, will reduce capacity by 80 to 85 per cent on its international network from March 30 until June 30. Its domestic capacity will be reduced by around 30 per cent in April and May.

"Many of our customers travel plans have now been impacted as a result of Covid-19 and slowing demand on travel," the airline says on its travel alerts page.

"As a result, we have had to make a significant number of cuts to our network and flight schedules.

"We also appreciate that many customers are not wanting to travel and are unsure as to when you will be ready or able to rebook."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline's 12,500 workforce could reduce by up to 30 per cent, which equates to about 3750 jobs.

On Friday evening the national carrier said its final Auckland-Noumea return service would be on Saturday, and the final Auckland-Tahiti service would be on Monday.

The French Polynesian Government announced on Wednesday (local time) that non-residents were not be permitted to enter French Polynesia.

Entry for non-residents and foreigners into New Caledonia is now prohibited and New Caledonia is requesting all non-resident and foreigners make arrangements to leave the territory as soon as possible.

It is the second time in as many days Air New Zealand has had to suddenly suspend a route due to new government restrictions at a destination.

On Thursday Air New Zealand suspended its Buenos Aires route with immediate effect, following increased government restrictions for travel into Argentina.

On Friday the Government threw the company a lifeline by providing a loan worth up to $900 million, providing the airline meets certain provisions such as keeping key trade routes open and not closing any domestic routes.

Following the announcement Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline's revenue had dropped by 85 per cent. It's revenue in the 2019 financial year was nearly $5 billion.

Air New Zealand chief pilot David Morgan said new Covid-19 border measures posed significant operational and crewing challenges.

"We're working through options for our customers and will contact those affected in the coming days," Morgan said.

"These are challenging times for travel globally and we thank our customers for their understanding as we respond to new and changing border requirements."

Air New Zealand's contact centre was operating at high volume and the airline was urging customers to only get in touch if they were due to fly within 48 hours.