Coronavirus: Lockdown puts a strain on the sunny California psyche

OPINION: On the eve of St Patrick's Day, the mayor of San Francisco ordered her entire population to stay home except for essential needs.

A couple of days later, the California governor followed suit, putting 40 million people into lockdown, as opposed to 1 million - and unlike the mayor, the governor didn't set an end date.

"Stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak," was the message on leaflets that papered our doorways overnight. On Saturday, a chain reaction of similar orders were made in London, New York and Chicago.

Harrison Christian Locals woke up to leaflets telling them to stay at home.

There was initial confusion over which San Francisco businesses counted as essential. In the end, cannabis dispensaries made the grade: pot is a needed medicine for many San Franciscans, the mayor tweeted.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Kiwis in Spain share their experiences of life in lockdown

* Coronavirus: Kiwi reveals his illness ordeal under lockdown in Austria

Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk soldiered on in defiance, keeping his Tesla factory open for days after the order.

But the city now has the feeling of a sleepy rural town. Dive bars and cafes are shut, devoid of their respective drunks and remote workers. At rush hour - or what would normally be rush hour - the streets are long boulevards of eerie quiet.

People are allowed to do grocery trips and walk their dogs. If they do venture out from their boltholes, they're supposed to give others a six-foot berth and not travel in groups. Police are empowered to issue misdemeanour citations for anyone who violates the order, but they haven't yet. The city's huge homeless population would surely be exempt from this.

Under pressure to withdraw from the world, locals seem to have found an outlet in physical exercise. Columbus Avenue would usually be busy with commuters at 5pm, but instead it's joggers and dog walkers who have their run of the place.

There is unspoken agreement that we will sweat our way through this thing. My wife performs a stomping homage to her cancelled fitness class in the living room. I'm practicing judo throws on a dummy made from a floor lamp and a jacket.

Harrison Christian Columbus Avenue, one of the major streets in San Francisco, is virtually empty under a shelter-in-place order.

A major city turning into a ghost town is never a sign of anything good. It's the stuff of wartime: an approaching military invasion or a fascist curfew.

Californians are usually open and sunny people. They like to stop and chat. They utter the phrase "I appreciate you," often and without irony. But even in the days before the lockdown was ordered, the streets took on a hostile and paranoid vibe.

Supermarkets were not immune to the panic-buying impulse that has been triggered all over the world. Customers at the self-checkout snapped when someone cut in line; Uber drivers were more disposed to leaning on their horns. The virus has made enemies of us all.

Harrison Christian A view of Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, that's normally busy with tourists.

The virus is intangible and yet everywhere at once. It's present in the nervous twinge people experience when they open a shop door; the mental mantra of "don't touch your face" and the group tension when a customer at the bank is sniffing too loudly.

Add to that the demise of the handshake, which humans have employed for thousands of years as a symbol of peace. We originally shook hands to show we weren't carrying weapons; in a climate where everyone's a suspect, an elbow bump doesn't seem to cut at the same base instincts.

The virus is unconscious and indifferent: a dumb force that seeks to replicate itself for no good reason. It's a reminder that civilisation only ever exists in an uneasy truce with nature. Pandemics hammer our species a couple of times a century - leaving enough time in the interim for us to grow complacent and ill-prepared.

It's a miracle Covid-19 isn't more deadly. As people withdraw into their homes from London to New York, we might be performing the dress rehearsal for something much worse.

Harrison Christian is Stuff's overnight homepage editor. He lives in San Francisco.